Android's clever Quick Share AirDrop solution still has this one big limitation
43 minutes ago
- Google just made Android Quick Share work with Apple AirDrop on Pixel 10 phones.
- The solution only works for iPhones using AirDrop’s “Everyone for 10 Minutes” receiving mode.
- Google says that it would love to work with Apple to get AirDrop’s “Contacts Only” mode working with Android.
Google just made history today, knocking down another wall between mobile platforms as it enabled easy Android-to-iOS file sharing by building AirDrop compatibility into Android Quick Share. It’s not just a huge quality-of-life improvement for Android users, but also a not-insignificant technological achievement as we learn that Google achieved this feat without Apple’s help.
How exactly did it pull that off? Well, Google breaks down the security that’s behind its implementation, and there it explains that this is all possible because of AirDrop’s “Everyone for 10 Minutes” mode.
Apple built AirDrop to support two main receiving modes: “Everyone for 10 Minutes,” which you have to enable each time you’re expecting a file (and obviously, only remains active for 10 minutes), and “Contacts Only,” which allows known senders to initiate transfers whenever they want.
That latter option sounds much more convenient for regular use, and while Google hasn’t shared the full details publicly, it sure sounds like there are technical limitations that prevented it from initially supporting Contacts Only:
This implementation using “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode is just the first step in seamless cross-platform sharing, and we welcome the opportunity to work with Apple to enable “Contacts Only” mode in the future.
That phrasing sure sounds like the ball’s in Apple’s court, and we imagine this could require secure signing, access to Apple servers, or details of the protocol that Google wasn’t able to reverse engineer.
That’s a significant limitation, granted, but also not one that really needs to take the wind out of the sails of today’s news. While there’s still room for Android’s AirDrop support to grow, we are very, very happy to get what we did, and love to see big swings like this from Google to continue enabling cross-platform interoperability.
