Google AI Pro now lets you generate three Veo 3 Fast videos every day

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing Veo 3 Fast to the Gemini app and Flow.

AI Pro members now get three Veo 3 Fast generations per day.

Veo 3 Fast will use 20 credits per generation in Flow.

It has only been a few weeks since Google first debuted Veo 3 to the world. The company is moving fast with its latest AI video generator and is making a few changes that favor AI Pro members.

In a social post, the VP of Google Labs and Gemini, Josh Woodward, announced some changes related to Veo 3. According to the executive, Veo 3 Fast is coming to the Gemini app and Flow. This tool is said to be over twice as fast at generation, while maintaining 720p resolution. The company has also rolled out “a bunch of serving optimizations,” which means Google “can serve more of it.” Additionally, Veo 3 Fast will now only take 20 credits per generation in Flow and random/gibberish subtitles have been reduced.

As for AI Pro members, you’ll now get three Veo 3 Fast generations per day. When Google first announced the third generation of its AI video generator, AI Pro members were only offered a one-time 10-pack trial. Now you’ll be able to get three generations per day, with the limit refreshing after the day is over.

Looking ahead, Woodward says they are planning to expand availability to more countries and have more useful error messages in Flow. Meanwhile, they are internally testing image-to-video in the Gemini app, speech for image-to-video, and support for Workspace accounts.

