Google brings its cinematic AI-video tool to Pro subscribers

Visible watermarks are being added to AI-generated videos, unless they’re videos made by AI Ultra members using Flow.

Now the UK has access to the AI Ultra plan.

At Google I/O, the Mountain View-based firm revealed a new Google AI Ultra plan for those who want access to everything AI-related the company has to offer. It also announced that it has rebranded AI Premium to Google AI Pro. It’s been about a week since the I/O event, but Google already has some additional news about these plans, its AI video tool Veo 3, and more.

Starting with the biggest announcement, AI Pro subscribers are getting access to Veo 3 in the Gemini app today. Previously, these members only had access to Veo 2. However, you’ll only have limited access to Veo 3 in the Gemini app through a 10-pack of trial video generations. These members will also have limited access to Veo 3 in Flow — the new AI filmmaking tool created for generating 1080p cinematic videos.

If you live in the UK and you want more than limited access to Veo 3, then today is your lucky day. Google has now expanded the AI Ultra subscription to consumers in the UK, bringing the total number of countries where the plan is available up to 73.

To help with identifying AI-generated content, Google will now start putting a visible watermark on all AI videos. The only exception is if you’re an AI Ultra member and you generated a video through Flow. Regardless of whether you’re an AI Ultra member or not, all AI-generated content will still have Google’s invisible SynthID watermark embedded. Google recently rolled out its SynthID Detector tool to early testers, but the company says it will expand availability soon.

