

Welcome to the 216th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week!

Super Mario Run is a bit of a disappointment for Nintendo. They didn’t divulge specifics. However, Nintendo did say that the game didn’t make enough money. That’s despite 200 million downloads. Downloads don’t necessarily mean purchases, though. In fact, Fire Emblem made more money than Super Mario Run, despite having significantly less downloads.

Ubisoft announced a launch date for South Park: Phone Destroyer. Otherwise, we still only know a little bit. It’s a freemium game for sure. It should also have that classic South Park style humor. The game soft launched in a few countries in Europe. The rest of the world gets the game on November 9th. We’ll talk about it on the next newsletter for sure!

The horror game Slayaway Camp is getting a spiritual sequel. Developers announced Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle this week. It’s in the same style as Slayaway Camp. That includes retro graphics, tons of violence, and a little humor for balance. The game should be out sometime in the first few months of 2018.

A new Metroid-inspired shooter is coming soon. Morphite is a game that draws ideas from old titles like Metroid and Ratchet and Clank along with newer stuff like No Man’s Sky. Of course, it’s not nearly as big as No Man’s Sky. The game includes randomly generated planets, exploration elements, and some shooter elements as well. It should be out before Christmas.

There’s a new Humble Mobile Bundle! The games are horror themed this time for the Halloween spirit. The games include Distraint, Rusty Lake, Fran Boy, Sanitarium, Dead Age, and several more. You get a few games for $1, six games for beating the average, and the whole bundle for $5. The average is $4.46 so you might as well go for the full $5. Some of these are actually quite good and on our list of the best horror games for Android.

For even more Android apps and games news, updates, and releases, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! You can also subscribe with the form below if you’d like!

Android Apps Weekly newsletter Just pop in your email to get it at the end of every weekend!

Adventures of Baki Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Adventures of Baki is an indie puzzle-platformer. It a little bit like a mix of Leo's Fortune and Cut the Rope. You play as an adorable little monster. The goal is to beat levels, collect candy, avoid obstacles, and other stuff. The game also features the different control variants, mini-quests, various skills and powers, and support for ten languages. There is also cloud saving. It's actually a fairly decent little platformer. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

BBC Good Food Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY BBC Good Food is kind of a new app. It replaced the old BBC Good Food. This one features a more modern design, different UI, and some additional stuff. The app also boasts 10,000 recipes, the ability to save recipes, and the ability to add recipes to various collections. We'll be honest, the app is having a bit of a rough release. There are a few bugs here and there. You may want to wait a month or so if bugs annoy you. Otherwise, it does what it says it does. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Final Fantasy Dimensions II Price: $14.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Final Fantasy Dimensions II came out this week. It wasn't what people thought it'd be. I plays a lot more like Final Fantasy Brave Exvius instead of a standard JRPG like the first one. That said, it removes the freemium elements in favor of a pay-once experience. You find characters, level them up, and then take on missions to progress through the story. It's a bit overpriced for what it is. However, Brave Exvius is among the best freemium games ever and this one is definitely better than Brave Exvius. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

DVD Netflix Price: Free / $4.99-$11.99 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Netflix finally brought the DVD queue back to mobile in the form of a new app. This app lets you create a DVD or Blu-Ray queue. They send you one DVD or Blu-Ray. You watch it and then send it back. They then send you the next one. There is no due dates or late fees. However, you can only check out one movie at a time. The benefit is that the service has newer movies and TV shows that you won't find in the normal Netflix app. It isn't part of your Netflix subscription, though. It's an entirely new service that you have to pay for. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

The Tower Assassin's Creed Price: Free / $1.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Tower Assassin's Creed is a new time killer game. Pieces of a tower fall from the top. Your goal is to stack them up. The pieces get smaller if your alignment isn't perfect until eventually you lose the game. This one is the same as the original The Tower game. However, this one is themed for Assassin's Creed. It is a pay-once game with a free version. The paid version goes for $1.99. It's a good little time killer, but don't expect anything deep with this one. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are some related Android apps and games lists! 15 best RPGs for Android RPGs have one of the most loyal followings of any gaming genre. Whether it's Final Fantasy or World of Warcraft, people spend dozens of hours crafting characters, playing story lines, and enjoying themselves. RPGs were … 10 best video streaming apps and video streaming services for Android Shutterstock Video streaming is a big deal. That old cable subscription is looking less and less like a good deal and there are now tons of ways to enjoy content online. The revolution will …

If we missed any great Android apps or games news, tell us about it in the comments! Don’t forget to check back next week for more!