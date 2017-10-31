It’s been roughly a year and a half since developer Crescent Moon Games announced Morphite, a 3D exploratory action game inspired by all things Metroid and the Metroidvania-style games that came after. At the time, the studio confirmed a spring 2017 release for the game, but with that time having come and gone, the game is now slated for launch sometime before Christmas.

That bit of information was found in one of Crescent Moon’s recent Instagram posts, which, funny enough, was for the Nintendo Switch version that is due for release later this week. A few comments asked when the Android version would be available, and the studio responded by saying it would be released “before Xmas.”

Inspired by games like Metroid, Ratchet and Clank, Turok, and even No Man’s Sky, Morphite places you in the boots of a character who has been assigned to a mission that will take you to seven different planets. Interestingly, these plants are procedurally generated, so no two planets will look the same for any player.

As you progress through the game, your character will gain new abilities and skills, with the goal being to explore all seven planets, scan and collect resources, fight a few alien creatures, and more. Morphite also includes trading features and the occasional space fight, so there is plenty for you to do in the game.

Making that a more pleasant experience is Morphite’s visuals. The game might contain a low polygon count, but from the looks of things, it will be a beautiful game to check out.

Morphite looks to be a promising and substantial game for Android, so we’ll be sure to provide a link to download the game once it hits the Google Play Store. In the meantime, let us know in the comments if you are willing to check Morphite out once it’s available.