The Humble Store might have had a Halloween sale at its store ongoing since last week, but that wasn’t the only way it was celebrating. Yesterday, Humble launched the Halloween Mobile Bundle, featuring seven titles to give you nightmares.

For $1 or more, you’ll get Sanitarium, a mobile port of the classic PC point-and-click adventure game (and when I say “classic,” I mean, “released almost 20 years ago” classic), and Dead Age, a modern rogue-like with set during a zombie apocalypse. That’s in addition to DISTRAINT: Pocket Pixel Horror, though, after viewing its trailer, I’m none the wiser as to what the hell that’s about.

Beat the average price and you’ll get Beholder, which has reviewed well and features dark themes relating to home surveillance to accompany its grim art style; Rusty Lake Hotel, one of the latest games in the series of peculiar point-and-click adventure games; and Bulb Boy, which looks like a horrid 2D adventure game.

For $5 you’ll get all of the above as well as Fran Bow and Whispering Willows — two titles featuring troubled young protagonists on creepy journeys.

The total value of the bundle is set at $36 and you can find it over at the Humble Store.