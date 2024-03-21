15 best RPGs and JRPGs for Android

RPGs have one of the most loyal followings of any gaming genre. Whether it’s Final Fantasy or World of Warcraft, people spend dozens of hours crafting characters, playing stories, and enjoying themselves. RPGs were also one of the first genres to hit it off on Android, and there are many of them to choose from. Here are the best RPGs and JRPGs for Android.

We’d also like to give honorable mentions to Beamdog (Google Play), a developer with some great old-school RPGs like Baldur’s Gate and Icewind Dale. We also want to give an honorable mention to Star Wars KOTOR (Google Play) and KOTOR II (Google Play).

The best RPGs for Android

Doom & Destiny Advanced Price: Free / $4.99

Doom and Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel, and reboot of the original Doom and Destiny. Its predecessor was on our list of the best RPGs for several years. According to the developers, the game features many of the same characters and premise as the original but in a completely different storyline (and even dimension). It boasts 15 hours of content with added free content, plenty of dungeons and secrets to find, tons of monsters, and even online co-op mode. It has many games to play and is perfect for retro JRPG fans.

Eternium Price: Free to play

Eternium is a free-to-play action RPG and one of the better mobile ones. It has some rare features, like the ability to play offline, which is a feature few action RPGs have these days. Additionally, it has a reasonably long story, easy controls, plenty of character customization options, and a relatively light touch on the free-to-play aspects of the game. It hits almost all the proper boxes, contributing significantly to its longevity. This is one of the good ones.

Exiled Kingdoms Price: Free / In-app purchases ($0.99 – $5.49 per item)

Exiled Kingdoms is a single-player action RPG. It’s one of the few in this genre that isn’t a freemium game. It features a storyline where you must save the world from the horrors left by a previous cataclysm. The graphics aren’t the best part of the game. Plus, the user interface is reasonably easy to use. It looks and plays much like older games like Diablo II or Baldur’s Gate. Like most RPGs, you must upgrade your character, complete the story, and explore the world to find all the secrets. The free version gives you a reasonably large trial with two character types of play. The full version unlocks everything.

Evoland 1 and 2 Price: $2.99 and $6.99

Evoland and Evoland 2 are two exciting games. They feature a variety of mechanics. That includes RPG, platformer, hack-and-slash, puzzle, and fun stuff like 3D fighter and trading card mechanics. Players traverse the game world, which frequently changes along with the game mechanics. However, its core genre is RPG. The games boast roughly 20 hours of play, offline support, hardware controller support, and more. The mini-game controls are rough around the edges, and users reported some bugs. Aside from that, these games are pretty good. Additionally, neither of them has in-app purchases. Both games are also available on Google Play Pass for free.

Fire Emblem Heroes Price: Free to play (each)

Fire Emblem Heroes is an SRPG (strategy role-playing game) from Nintendo. It’s a mobile variant of the popular series prominently featured on Nintendo’s other consoles. This version is a gacha game with reasonably good pull rates and an above-average free-to-play experience. It also boasts over 1,800 story missions, traditionally fun strategy RPG combat, and reasonably linear growth. Nintendo also used to have Dragalia Lost but shuttered the game in November 2022. We think the company kept the better game, though, and Fire Emblem Heroes should be good for years to come.

Genshin Impact Price: Free to play

Genshin Impact is the newest RPG on the list. It plays a lot like Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Players get access to a massive open world, and you can climb and explore all of it. There is even a glider to cover longer distances instead of walking and climbing everywhere. The game has some minor gacha elements but doesn’t cause many problems. The gameplay, story, graphics, music, and mechanics are solid with phenomenal execution. There is the occasional bug, but otherwise, it’s easily among the best RPGs on mobile and one of our favorite gacha RPGs.

Guardian Tales Price: Free to play

Guardian Tales is one of those games that you don’t take seriously at first because the art style is so cutesy. However, it’s one of the more profound and more enjoyable RPGs on mobile in recent memory. You get the usual joy of RPG progression mixed with puzzle solving, action RPG combat, dungeons, bosses, a PvP mode, and social guilds, and you can even build your own floating castle. Many mobile games mash a bunch of mechanics together just to stand out from the crowd, but Guardian Tales blends its various mechanics well, making it enjoyable to play. It’s free-to-play, but it’s not aggressive with its micro-transactions.

Kemco RPGs Price: Free / Varies / Free to play

Before Square Enix began launching ports of its classic JRPGs, there was only one excellent JRPG developer on Android: Kemco. The studio specializes in JRPGs and currently has dozens of games in their repertoire. Some of their more popular options include Symphony or Origin, Machine Knight, Covenant of Solitude, and the Alphadia saga. Most of the games cost under $10. There are even a few that are free. None are bad, but you may or may not like them based on your preferences. You can click the button below to view the developer’s entire collection. It’s pretty significant, so prepare for some scrolling and some surfing. There are dozens of options available, and most are pretty good.

Monster Hunter Stories Price: Free trial / $19.99

Monster Hunter Stories was one of the best RPGs from 2018. The game is a port from the Nintendo 3DS game from 2016-17. It features turn-based mechanics, decent graphics, and a decent storyline. Of course, you also still hunt, capture, and battle monsters. It is a port but plays pretty well for a mobile port. In addition, the game has one of the best demos we’ve ever seen. You play the prologue in the demo and then port the save to the main game in the premium version. The premium version is quite pricey at $19.99. However, it is a single purchase with no in-app purchases or ads.

Postknight 2 Price: Free to play

Postknight 2 is the latest game in the popular series. The game has a unique premise. You are a mailman, and your adventure takes you all over the game world to deliver people’s packages. The travel takes you to many places where you level up and become more powerful. There are also various characters to hang out with, a simple but effective battle system, and more. The ultimate goal is to become an S-Rank Postknight. It’s not as traditional as your standard RPG or JRPG, but we still think the game is pretty fun, and there is enough RPG there to add it to this list.

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Price: Free to play

Princess Connect! Re: Dive is a mobile gacha RPG and one of the best currently on mobile. The game boasts a cast of over 50 heroines for the player to collect and play with. You can also spend time with your heroines to improve their bonds, which, in turn, makes them more powerful. Combat is a pretty standard 2D, turn-based style. In terms of pure mechanics, there isn’t much to separate it. However, the pull rates are decent, it’s reasonably free-to-play friendly, and people still praise this game after a year or more of playing.

Square Enix titles Price: Free / Varies / Free to play

Square Enix has been working hand-over-fist to release its collection of RPGs on Android over the last few years. Fortunately, most of them are fantastic RPGs. Some of the stuff you can find includes Final Fantasy I-VII (and IX), Dragon Quest I-VI (and VIII), Secret of Mana, Adventures of Mana, Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition, Chrono Trigger, and many others. They also have mobile RPG games like Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, NieR Re[in]carnation, and Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia. You can even pick up strategy RPGs like Heavenstrike Rivals and Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lion.

Square Enix’s collection of RPGs is rather extensive and gets larger every year. The button below takes you to the developer page to browse them. Square did a Pixel Remaster version of Final Fantasy games I through VI, available in the Play Store as of February 2022.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition Price: $19.99

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition is an older RPG from 2006 that was remastered and put on mobile. The developers released this version of the game last year with success. Titan Quest is an action RPG similar in feel to games like Baldur’s Gate or Diablo II. You roam the open world, beat up bad guys, slay bosses, play through the main story quests, and find better gear.

This game version includes all the Titan Quest DLCs, including Immortal Throne, Ragnarok, and Atlantis. That helps justify its higher-than-average price tag. We had the first version of this game on our list for a while. We are hoping the developers keep this one updated so we can keep this on here for a time as well.

Tower of Fantasy Price: Free to play

Tower of Fantasy is a gacha RPG similar in scope to Genshin Impact. Players have a big world to explore, various heroes to summon, and stories to play through. You start small but quickly gain strength as you accumulate new heroes, and they level up. This game is good for the same reasons as Genshin Impact. The open world is fun to explore, plenty of things to do, the combat feels good, and the game runs smoothly most of the time, provided that you have a higher-end device.

WitchSpring 1-4 Price: $1.99-$4.99 each

WitchSpring is a bit of a hidden gem on mobile. The franchise has four games, each of which is a competent RPG. The games vary from release to release. However, they are all generally decent RPGs with your typical RPG mechanics. The bigger draw here is the above-average storytelling, the various things to do, the above-average graphics, and simple controls. The first three games happen simultaneously in the game’s universe, with the first two titles telling the same story from two different perspectives. Thus, you don’t have to play this series for the most part. We recommend playing the first before the second, but you can play the third and fourth titles independently at any point.

