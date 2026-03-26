Sending files via Quick Share could get a little inconvenient, but it might be for a good reason

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google may soon add an extra step to the process of sending files via Quick Share.

We’ve learned that Google may require the sender to wait for the recipient’s approval before they can actually start sending files.

This only applies when devices are associated with different Gmail accounts.

One of the easiest ways to send files across Android is Quick Share, and Google has been working to improve cross-platform transfers by adding support for Apple’s AirDrop, which was recently expanded to the Galaxy S26 phones. In light of its expansion, Google is also working on some preventive measures to ensure you don’t send files to the incorrect person, and it looks like it might come with a bit of an inconvenience.

With an upcoming change, Google could add an extra step to sending files using Quick Share. Currently, when you send a file to another Android device with a different Google ID logged in, the recipient is asked to “Accept” or “Reject” the incoming files. As you would expect, this is designed to prevent unknown folks from sending you files, which can very well be malware, to your devices without your knowledge or consent.

Receiver must accept the request as usual Sender must "Tap to confirm" after their request is accepted

Now, Google is adding an extra step, where the recipient will have to accept the transfer and then wait for the sender to initiate the transfer. Unlike the current method, where the file transfer starts the moment a recipient accepts it, the new method requires an extra step from the sender.

When they first send a file to another device, the recipient will just see the file request. When the recipient accepts it, the sender will be required to tap their device name again to initiate a transfer. The file transfer will be initiated once the sender taps the device.

To sum it up, this is what the transfer could look like: Step 1: Sender taps the recipient’s name in the list to send the file

Sender taps the recipient’s name in the list to send the file Step 2: Recipient accepts the transfer

Recipient accepts the transfer Step 3: Sender taps their name again to initiate the transfer.

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While the exact reason for adding this extra step remains unclear, we speculate it may be to give the sender another chance to confirm they are sending files to the right person, though we can imagine it could be a bit inconvenient if the other person isn’t right next to them. Meanwhile, if both devices are linked to the same Google account, the user will not be required to tap the sender’s name twice before sending.

This feature is currently being tested with version 26.12.30 beta of Google Play Services. As with other APK teardowns, there is a possibility that the feature may actually not be implemented.

Interestingly, Google has also been working on safeguards that prevent anyone from taking your phone and transferring files to their devices without your knowledge. Currently, there are no measures to prevent that, but senders may soon be required to verify themselves with biometrics or a passcode before sending files via Quick Share, provided Android’s Advanced Protection features are enabled. This feature has yet to be introduced, even though we have been seeing hints since October last year.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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