6 reasons why I chose the Samsung Galaxy S26 over the S26 Ultra

For most of my adult life, I’ve gravitated towards larger phones like the iPhone Pro Max and Samsung’s Ultra models. But over the past few years, I’ve spent time with more compact devices — the Samsung Galaxy S25, OnePlus 13s, and now the Samsung Galaxy S26. And I have to admit, switching to something smaller feels refreshing.

That said, compact phones usually come with their fair share of compromises, and thermals are often the biggest concern. That’s where the Galaxy S26 does things differently — it handles most day-to-day tasks without getting uncomfortably warm.

But that’s not the only thing it’s good at. There are a few reasons why I chose the Galaxy S26 over the S26 Ultra, and why I think you should, too.

Which would you choose? The $900 Galaxy S26 or the $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra? 13 votes $900 Galaxy S26 85 % $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra 15 %

I keep falling for the S26’s size

I knew within minutes of using the Galaxy S26 that I liked it. It’s light, but not in a way that makes it feel cheap. The aluminium frame adds just enough heft to remind me this is still a premium phone. I don’t have to think about how I’m holding it.

One-handed use feels natural thanks to its sleek build; reaching the buttons is also easy, and it fits into my pocket without any friction. What really caught me off guard was going back to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It felt big and inconvenient in a way I hadn’t really noticed before. Safe to say, the S26 has spoiled me a little, and I’m loving every bit of it.

I knew within minutes of using the Galaxy S26 that I liked it.

The S26 hasn’t changed much in terms of design, apart from a slight tweak to the camera island, which gives it a cleaner look. I’ve been using the Cobalt Violet finish, and it grew on me. It’s subtle, not something that stands out immediately, but it looks nice when light hits it at certain angles. The only thing I’m slightly wary of is the back. It’s a bit slippery, and I’m always aware of that when I’m using it without a case. Of course, putting one on adds some bulk and takes away from its sleekness, but that’s still better than dealing with a cracked back.

An excellent, compact display

I keep going back to the size, but the display has held up just as well. It’s only 0.1 inches bigger than the S25, so there isn’t much of a difference. Most of my time with the S26 went into binge-watching Breaking Bad on Netflix — colors felt rich without going overboard, details stayed sharp, and darker scenes held up well with convincing blacks. At no point did I wish for a bigger screen, and this just worked for how I use my phone.

Moreover, whenever I took the S26 out to the beach, the display was bright enough for my WhatsApp messages to be legible, and the 120Hz refresh rate kept everything smooth as I scrolled.

The S26 Ultra does come with an S Pen, but I haven’t really found myself needing it in day-to-day use. It’s a nice extra, but not something I miss when using the Galaxy S26.

It’s not the Ultra, but it doesn’t feel far from it

Both the Galaxy S26 and the S26 Ultra run on the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip (at least in the US), so I went in expecting them to feel similar. And that’s pretty much how it turned out. The smaller size doesn’t make the S26 feel any less capable.

Most of my time with the phone has been spent doing the usual things. I’m constantly using notes, to-do apps, emails, and then getting distracted by brainrot reels on Instagram. Somewhere in between, I’m also clicking photos of random things that catch my eye and playing a few rounds of Call of Duty: Mobile to kill the time. And, the S26 managed all this without throwing any tantrums, and that’s all I really ask for. What really stands out is how the phone handles heat. Earlier models could warm up under pressure, but this time, things feel more controlled. The Galaxy S26 stays cooler and more consistent in regular use, which makes a big difference.

A lot of my usage happened while I was out and about, hopping between cafés in peak summer. That’s usually when I start noticing phones slowing down or getting warm to the touch, especially with a bit of gaming or camera usage.

With the S26, usage and performance remained steady over time. However, it wasn’t without its moments. I noticed the phone getting slightly warm around the camera island while recording a 4K video for 10 minutes straight. That said, it never got to a point where the phone was uncomfortable to hold. That’s a relief, because I don’t want my phone throttling just because it’s compact.

These cameras are still great

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S26 features a 50 MP primary camera, a 10 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide on the rear, along with a 12 MP front camera for selfies. It’s a familiar setup, but it’s something I have often found reliable in my usage.

I spent a week at a resort near the beach and relied on the S26 for cameras. It captures the blues of the water and the soft gradients in the sky quite well. It can, at times, exceed the saturation levels of reds and greens, making it appear different from what it actually is. While I personally like that, you can disable it in the settings by turning off scene detection.

That said, the Achilles’ heel of any Samsung phone I have used in the past seems to be dynamic range. If I point the camera at a harsh light source, like the sun, the foreground tends to lose out in exposure.

In low light, the phone does a good job of holding onto detail and keeping highlights under control. It’s not perfect, though. In very dark scenes with little to no light, you’ll notice some noise and a bit of softness if you look closely. But as soon as there’s even a hint of lighting around, the shots clean up nicely and retain a solid level of detail. The 3x telephoto is the one I kept going back to. This is the perfect focal length for capturing human portraits. It quickly became my default, and it made me realize I wouldn’t really reach for a 5x zoom from the S26 Ultra all that often.

Samsung treats AI like its favorite child

Samsung and AI feel almost inseparable at this point. Features like Object Eraser, Now Brief, real-time suggestions, and Now Nudge are always there when you need them. Samsung hasn’t really made any features exclusive for the crème de la crème, so you get the same set of tools on all phones.

Object Eraser, in particular, has become one of the features I keep going back to. I was trying to get a clean shot of my friend at a café, but there were people in the frame. So, I carefully mapped out the people in the picture, then wiped them clean. While I don’t use every feature every day, having them there when I need them does make a lot of difference.

It’s backed by solid, long-term software support

I’ve been using smartphones for years, and I don’t upgrade unless I absolutely have to. So, a longer software support is something I appreciate.

The Galaxy S26 gets seven years of software upgrades and security patches across its flagship lineup. That means I still get newer software features and updates without needing to spend on a new device that might launch the following year.

The Galaxy S26 keeps proving itself over and over again

Joe Maring / Android Authority

For most people, including me, the Galaxy S26 feels like the wiser, more reliable choice. It gives you almost everything the Ultra does, but in a size that’s easier to live with. It’s lighter and more manageable, and it’s also easier on the wallet.

Yes, the price has gone up by about $100 this year. But at the same time, there are a few significant upgrades: a newer, faster chipset, the base storage variant increased from 128GB to 256GB, and a slightly bigger battery.

The only two things I miss from the Galaxy S26 Ultra are the Privacy Display when I’m travelling in public transport and the slightly bigger battery. But I can’t justify spending $400 more just for these two things. So, the S26 already covers what most people actually need, and it does so at a lower price than the S26 Ultra, even with this year’s increase.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Powerful performance • New Galaxy AI features • Bigger battery MSRP: $899.99 Compact flagship with Galaxy AI and strong performance The compact flagship of the lineup, pairing a slightly larger display with solid battery life, fast performance, and the full suite of Galaxy AI features in a more affordable package. See price at Samsung

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