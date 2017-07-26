Even in the face of the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5, LG G6, and HTC U11, the Google Pixel is still one of the best Android smartphones out there, even for those headed back to school in a month or two. It looks like Verizon agrees, seeing how Big Red launched its Back to School promotion that gets you Google’s phone on the cheap-ish.

Starting July 27, you can get the Pixel for $5 per month on Verizon’s device payment plan if you trade in an eligible phone. Even with the up to $420 device payment purchase that you must make, this makes the Pixel a great choice for those looking to save some coin. For your trade-in to be eligible, it must be in good working and cosmetic condition and you must trade it in when you purchase the Pixel.

If your eyes are instead on either the Galaxy S8 or G6, you can trade in your smartphone and knock $300 off either phone’s full retail price. Keep in mind that you must either switch from another carrier and set up a new line or add a new line to an existing Verizon account and pay for the phone with a device payment plan. These two promotions also start July 27

If you are not on the lookout for a new smartphone, Verizon also has deals on some of its accessories. First up is the GizmoGadget, a wearable that lets parents keep tabs on their children’s whereabouts. Purchasing the wearable will net you a $25 gift card for either Gap, Toys R’Us, or Staples, though the gift card amount goes up to $75 if you also purchase the GizmoTab.

Elsewhere, the Fitbit Alta HR and Under Armor Protect Grip case for the Galaxy S8 will go for $130 and $40, respectively, while the Mophie Powerstation Plus 6000 portable battery will sell for $70. Finally, the JBL Clip 2 portable Bluetooth speaker will be discounted to $50.

As with the smartphone promotions, most of the accessory discounts will start on July 27. You will have to wait until August 1 to get the deals for the latter two accessories.