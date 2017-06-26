OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS version 4.5.2 to the OnePlus 5, its first software update. The smartphone won’t be officially released until tomorrow in Europe and the US, but some people have already managed to get their hands on the new flagship from various pop-up events around the world.
The 36 MB OTA update, rolling out globally, fixes various bugs including an app installation issue and a problem with system updates. It also delivers Camera, Bluetooth, network and system optimizations.
Of course, OnePlus hasn’t introduced any new features in the update — it’s still exceedingly early days for the handset, and it’s already running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. This is just a patch to ensure the system is running smoothly for the first buyers.
For all our thoughts on the new handset, and whether you should consider buying one, visit our full OnePlus 5 review at the link.
Source: OnePlus forums
-
MrcheGuev