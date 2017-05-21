Qualcomm is all but guaranteed to have one of the hottest high-end processors in 2016. After all, the Snapdragon 820‘s only real competitor is the Samsung Exynos 8890. But chances are the latter processor will only make it to a few handsets. If you are not looking to go with a Sammy smartphone, you will probably want to see the Snapdragon 820 in that spec list.

See also: Snapdragon 820 vs Exynos 8890: the 2016 mobile SoC battle begins

So you have put together enough hard-earned cash for a brand new high-end smartphone touting Qualcomm’s latest and greatest; what are your options? Plenty of powerful phones carry the Snapdragon 820, and in this list we will feature the hottest Snapdragon 820 phones around.

Shall we get started?

Editor’s note – We will be updating this list as more devices hit the market.

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

While most Samsung Galaxy S7 handsets will come with the manufacturer’s own Exynos 8890 chipset, the USA and China versions will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820. The Qualcomm version has proven to be superior in some ways, while also inferior in others. You can read our review to get all the details.

In a nutshell, the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge offer a premium design and specs that will definitely offer great performance. The S7 touts a 5.1-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 4 GB of RAM, 32/64 GB of internal storage, a 12 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front shooter and a 3,000 mAh battery. The S7 Edge has identical specs, save for a 5.5-inch curved display and a 3,600 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

The Galaxy S7 Active is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 chipset. Also under the hood are basically the same specifications as the two other Galaxy S7 devices: a 5.1-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, a 12 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front shooter. The S7 Active also has a bigger 4,000 mAh battery.

Where the S7 Active differs, though, is its MIL-STD-810G certification for salt, dust, humidity, rain, vibration, solar radiation, transport and thermal shock resistance. Of course, it’s also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, just like the S7 and S7 Edge.

LG V20

LG’s new V20 isn’t the modular smartphone many were expecting, but it’s certainly a powerhouse. Powered by the Snapdragon 820 and backed by 4 GB of RAM, the LG V20 flies through just about everything you throw at it.

Plus, this phone has some other tricks up its sleeve. It sports the popular Second Screen that first appeared on the V10, a removable battery, military-grade shock absorbency, a Quad DAC and support for lossless audio while video recording (24 bit, 48 kHz) as well as HD recording for audio alone (24 bit, 192 kHz).

LG G5

In the battle of the flagship smartphones, LG may not always sell the most handsets, but in terms of raw quality they always give the big guys a good fight. This time around they are back with the LG G5, a rather unique modular design, an all-new metallic body and specs to compete against the best of the best.

Of course, these specifications do include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, as well as a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) screen, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, a 16 MP rear camera, an 8 MP shooter on the front and a 2,800 mAh battery.

The awesome part here is that it has a removable battery and a microSD card slot. In addition, the phone supports external modules that LG has decided to call “Friends”.

HTC 10

The Taiwanese manufacturer is back in the game with the HTC 10, a phone that keeps the things we loved about its predecessors, yet introduces necessary improvements. It features the solid metal construction we have grown to love, integrates a fingerprint reader and moves the lower BoomSound speaker to the bottom (it works as a subwoofer now).

The HTC 10’s specs are worthy of competing with the best. Of course, it carries a Snapdragon 820 processor. This handset also sports 4 GB of RAM, a 5.2-inch QHD screen, a 3,000 mAh battery, a 12 MP UltraPixel rear camera and a 5 MP front shooter. Not bad, right? Maybe this time around HTC will do better.

OnePlus 3

OnePlus’ fourth smartphone, the OnePlus 3, is now slouch in the specification department. Of course it sports a Snapdragon 820 chipset, but it also comes with a big 5.5-inch 1080p display, 6 GB of RAM, a 16 MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a big 3,000 mAh battery.

There are also a few other notable features worth mentioning – it has a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, Dash Charge technology, and, oh yeah, it only costs $400! This certainly isn’t a bad price for what you’re getting here.

Moto Z and Moto Z Force

Lenovo has just recently launched two brand new flagship smartphones, the Moto Z and Moto Z Force (DROID Edition). Both devices are a whole lot different from what we’re used to seeing from Motorola’s Moto X line, as they’re both modular smartphones that support accessories called Moto Mods. Moto Mods can be attached to the Moto Z’s back plate and come in the form of a powerful speaker, an external battery pack, and even a projector.

Both phones come with a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 4 GB of RAM. They both also run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Sony Xperia X Performance

Sony is trying to re-invent itself by releasing the Sony Xperia X series this year. Announced at MWC 2016, the Xperia X Performance doesn’t only have great specs, but it also aims to change the way you interact with your smartphone.

The Xperia Ear, Xperia Eye, Xperia Projector and Xperia Assistant make your device smarter, but there is also plenty of power to go around. Inside the phone you will find Qualcomm’s flagship processor, a 5-inch 1080p display, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, microSD support, a 23 MP main camera, a 13 MP selfie camera and a 2,700 mAh battery.

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony dropped two new phones at IFA 2016, a new compact model, the Xperia X Compact, and its second half-of-the-year flagship, the oddly-named Xperia XZ. The larger, higher-end XZ sports some great under-the-hood specs and a familiar Sony design.

The Xperia XZ features a Snapdragon 820 processor, a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion, IP65/68 certification, a 2,900 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB Type-C port.

Sony Xperia XZs

If you were a fan of the standard Xperia XZ, we think you’ll really like the XZs. This Sony flagship sports a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB of RAM, a 5.2-inch 1080p display, as well as a clean software experience with Android Nougat.

While it might be a tad pricey for some, this is a solid smartphone through and through. Just don’t get your hopes up for a fingerprint sensor if you live in the United States.

ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe

ASUS’ ZenFone 3 Deluxe enters the super-competitive affordable flagship market, and it does not disappoint. For just $400, you get a seamless metal build, dual SIM capabilities, incredible performance and lots of software features that many users will find useful.

Of course, it also comes with Qualcomm’s wonderful Snapdragon 820 processor. What’s not to love about that?

The ZenFone 3 Deluxe isn’t all perfect, though. While vibrant, the display is ‘only’ 1080p, the battery life is pretty weak, and the camera isn’t all that powerful at all.

Letv Le Max Pro

Letv impressed us at CES 2016 with the announcement of the Le Max Pro. This high-end smartphone sports a premium, metal build and specs that will definitely compete with the big guys.

The Letv Le Max Pro features a Snapdragon 820 SoC (of course), a 6.33-inch QHD screen, 4 GB of RAM, 32/64/128 GB of internal storage, a 21 MP rear camera, 2 MP on the front and a 3,400 mAh battery. This is no small handset, in any sense of the word.

LeEco Le Max 2

To challenge the current flagships on the market – such as the HTC 10, LG G5 and Galaxy S7 – LeEco recently unveiled the Le Max 2, which is undoubtedly LeEco’s flagship and is confirmed to be launching in the US (although exactly when is unknown). The Le Max 2 brings the very best that the company has to offer and sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, a 21 MP rear camera, 8 MP front sensor and a fingerprint sensor like the other devices in the range.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the latest Snapdragon 820 processor with 4 GB RAM but LeEco did reveal that a 64GB version will be available, which will offer a whopping 6 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 5

When it comes to offering the biggest bang for your buck, Xiaomi is never one to disappoint. We’ll start by telling you the Snapdragon 820-toting Xiaomi Mi 5 starts at only 1999 RMB; that is close to $300 USD.

Other specs include a 5.15-inch 1080p display, 3-4 GB (depending on the iteration), 32/64/128 GB of internal storage, a 16 MP rear camera, a 4 MP front-facing camera and a 3,000 mAh battery. Crazy for the price, right? The only problem is it will be very hard to get it in the USA. It will have to be imported, and most sites that ship it over don’t sell it at retail price.

ZTE Axon 7

As a followup to last year’s Axon Pro, ZTE’s new Axon 7 aims to bring a new meaning to the term “affordable flagship.” The device is not only the world’s first Daydream-ready smartphone, it also sports some great under-the-hood specs. It comes with a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage, microSD expansion, 20 MP f/1.8 camera with ISOCELL sensor and OIS/EIS/PDAF, 8 MP front-facing camera, USB Type-C (with USB 3.0), NFC, fingerprint scanner, and a 3,140 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The Axon 7 is available now for just $399!

Nubia Z11

Nubia’s Z11 is a solid flagship offering with some interesting camera features, great build quality, a stunning bezel-less display and of course, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor. While it may be a compelling option for some, there are plenty of Android options available at this point in 2017, and it’s arrival in the US may be a little too late.

Be sure to check out our full Z11 review attached above. The device is on sale now for just over $400.

BlackBerry DTEK60

BlackBerry has taken the wraps off its latest Android-powered smartphone, the DTEK60. Not only does it sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD display, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of on-board storage, this phone also comes with a host of security features that will help keep all your data safe.

If you’re interested, it’s available now from Amazon for $499.

Lenovo ZUK Z2 and Lenovo Z2 Plus

While they sport different names, Lenovo’s ZUK Z2 and Z2 Plus are actually the same phone, just for different regions. The ZUK Z2, which launched back in May 2016, is for China, while the Z2 Plus, which launched in September 2016, landed in India.

Both devices feature a 5.0-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset, a 3,500 mAh battery, a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

Well, that’s our list of Snapdragon 820 phones for now. We’re certainly expecting a number of other handsets to launch with this processor later in the year, so be on the lookout for an update to this list. Any other notable entrants that we missed? Let us know in the comments!