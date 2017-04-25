For a launch that Samsung really needed to go off without a hitch, the Galaxy S8 problems are already starting to pile up. From the much discussed red tint issue to the “DQA keeps stopping” error message to a broken Bixby button and wireless charging problems, the Galaxy S8 hasn’t exactly gotten off to a stellar start. Heck, there’s even a Change.org petition about Samsung’s botched pre-order promo bundle and you can trick the S8’s face recognition feature with a photograph.

Problems like these are not exactly unheard of, but they do seem to be affecting the Galaxy S8 a little more than they do most other devices. Look at the LG G6 for example: how many problems do you remember it launching with? The G6 hasn’t sold in anything resembling the numbers of the S8, but problems tend to get noticed regardless of how many people buy a phone. Besides shipping Bixby in an unfinished state, the list of Galaxy S8 problems is only getting bigger, even if people are generally loving the phone.

Current issues:

Admittedly, most of the Galaxy S8 problems we’ve seen so far are not a huge issue. The red screen tint should be patched very soon and so should the “DQA keeps stopping” error. We can only assume Samsung will push a fix for the erratic Bixby button behavior soon and if the wireless charging issue isn’t intentional that should also be on the docket. These problems may ultimately be easily fixable but they are still very much issues that shouldn’t be there.

I could get up on my high horse and say Samsung should have never allowed such problems to creep into a flagship phone for which their customers are paying a steep price. This is partially true: Samsung made a huge deal about quality assurance in the lead up to the S8 launch, and yet we’ve already got half a dozen problems doing the rounds.

But at the same time, these issues are similar to those that affect plenty of phones. Phones always seem to come with a few glitches, battery drain, software bugs and whatnot, and Samsung is no different. It’s just unfortunate that these issues have all come at the same time and that there are clearly still a few claws out for the company in a post-Note 7 world.

The biggest issue as I see it is how quickly Samsung addresses these problems. Do so rapidly and this will all blow over as “early days” teething problems. But if Samsung drags their heels on fixing these issues – as it has historically been wont to do – then it’s a whole different ball game. Learning from past mistakes is great when we’re talking about battery safety, but I can only hope Samsung learned a few other lessons at the same time. Issues like those affecting the Galaxy S8 right now are not the end of the world, but Samsung should treat them as though they are.