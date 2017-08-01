OxygenOS 4.5.7 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 5. The update was announced earlier today in the OnePlus forums and it delivers a couple of new features in addition to some bug fixes and enhancements.
The new version introduces a brand new font, named OnePlus Slate, which offers an aesthetic change for OnePlus 5 owners, but the software also comes with a useful functional upgrade: Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) can now be used during 4K video recording — something which should result in less-shaky images.
The July security patch, meanwhile, is also bundled with OxygenOS 4.5.7.
In terms of optimizations, OnePlus has improved Wi-Fi connectivity and standby battery performance. Bug fixes, on the other hand, are all about sound:
- Fixed occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones
- Fixed camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region
- Fixed missing sound channels when recording videos
As usual, the OTA update will reach a small percentage of users today, with the rest in the coming days. Head to your Settings > System updates page to check if it’s currently available on your handset.
Previous coverage: Welcome to the OnePlus 5 Android update tracker page. This page covers all major software news for the OnePlus 5 will be updated regularly with new information.
Unlike our other Android update tracker pages, this article doesn’t contain specific carrier details because the OnePlus 5 is sold in the US unlocked. It also won’t include general security patches.
OnePlus 5 Android Nougat update
The OnePlus 5 arrived on June 27, 2017 running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. This is the latest version of Android currently available, so any updates coming before Android 8.0 (the upcoming Android software Google is currently working on) are likely to be relatively small.
The OnePlus 5 received its first update just ahead of its online availability on June 26 to OxygenOS version 4.5.2. This delivered various stability optimizations and bug fixes before its official release. Later, some key members of the OnePlus team took part in a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” thread where they confirmed that the OnePlus 3 and 3T would get Android O (Android 8.0) before the and of the year. This news also indicates that the OnePlus 5 — OnePlus’ latest flagship — will receive Android 8.0 before the end of 2017.
OnePlus 5 update US
|OnePlus 5 updates US
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 8.0
|OnePlus 5
|Yes
|TBA
US OnePlus 5 update:
- July 6, 2017, OnePlus has reduced the amount of battery consumed when recording videos, provided clearer voice calling, and enhanced the Wi-Fi connectivity in OxygenOS 4.5.5.
- June 16, 2017, OnePlus rolls out the OxygenOS 4.5.2 update. The 36 MB OTA update fixes various bugs including an app installation issue and a problem with system updates. It also delivers Camera, Bluetooth, network and system optimizations.
Europe/Asia OnePlus 5 update:
- June 28, 2017, OnePlus delivers the OxygenOS 4.5.4 update to address an issue with 4G connectivity in the Netherlands.
