The Google Photos version 2.13 is now rolling out in the Play Store. The update introduces a video stabilization feature that has been hinted at since last August, and our initial impressions are positive.

Video stabilization can be found in the Videos tab which is accessible from the Albums page. If you tap on a video and hit the pencil (edit) icon, you’ll find the “Stabilize” option on the next page, alongside “Rotate.” Tap it and your new and improved video will be processed.

I’ve only had a brief play with it, but so far it looks mighty impressive. You’ll notice that, at times, the resulting videos can look slightly artificial or warped — presumably, on the parts which have most needed stabilizing. That said, the outcome is far smoother videos compared to their originals. Check out the example below via the Daniel Stone YouTube channel (you can view it side-by-side with the original here).

One of the downsides of this feature, however, is that the effect is achieved by cropping the video — you won’t actually see as much of the video after it has been processed. Still, it might be a small price to pay for the results.

Download the latest version of Google Photos from the Play Store at the link below and let us know what you think of the video stabilization in the comments.