A few days ago, a report posted by Yahoo Finance claimed that hardware issues with Fitbit’s upcoming, and so far unannounced, smartwatch had forced the company to delay its launch from the spring to sometime in the fall of 2017. Now the same source has posted what it claims is the first official render of that device, and it’s a design that reportedly some of Fitbit’s own team members don’t like.

The render features a device that sports a box-like aluminum case that looks a bit like the older Fitbit Blaze. Indeed, a source for Yahoo’s story claimed, “Several employees who saw the design complained about it.” However, the design will reportedly allow its owners to switch watch bands quickly.

The story adds that the smartwatch is supposed to have features such as a color display with 1,000 nits of brightness, a GPS chip, a heart rate monitor, support for wireless payments, Pandora-based music features and battery life that is supposed to last up to four days on a single charge.

Yahoo previously said that part of the reason for the delay in the launch of the smartwatch was due in part to its GPS antenna. Fitbit’s team found out that it was not able to work because it was not in the right place inside the watch. The same report also claims that Fitbit was having issues making the device waterproof, and it may actually launch without this feature.

Today’s new report also posted what it claims are renders of the Bluetooth earbuds that will be launched by Fitbit alongside the smartwatch. The earbuds, which are reportedly designed to be worn around the neck, will be sold for $150, according to the report, while the smartwatch itself will cost about $300. By the way, the report says that the watch has the code name “Higgs” at Fitbit, while the earbuds have the internal code name “Parkside”.

What do you think of this render of Fitbit’s unannounced smartwatch? Would you put it around your wrist? Let us know in the comments!