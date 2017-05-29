Freemium games hit Android like a dump truck. It allowed apps and games to go free with users paying money later if they chose to and it’s been a model that has been dominant. Freemium games make more money than their pay-once counterparts and people tend to download them more often. However, there are many who don’t mind paying for a bigger experience. If you’re one of those people, then we hope you’ll enjoy the non-Freemium Android games!
If we missed any of the best non-Freemium Android games, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to see our most recently released app and game lists!