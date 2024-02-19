15 best free Android games with no in app purchases

It’s true that the very best Android games cost money. Unfortunately, not everyone has money to spend. There are many reasons why this can be the case, but suffice it to say that there is a market for games that are totally free. The good news is that those of you who can’t afford games are in luck because there are great options out there that cost nothing. In this roundup, we’ll take a look at the best free Android games with no required in-app purchases. Please note that many of these do have in-game advertising to support the developers. Free games with no in-app purchases aren’t common releases.

We’d also like to mention Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead (Google Play), an excellent free dungeon crawler that’s only not on the list because we had to cap it at 15 games.

The best free Android games with no in-app purchases

AI Factory Limited games Price: Free / Varies

AI Factory Limited is a developer on Google Play. They make a variety of simple free Android games. That includes Chess, Checkers, Gin Rummy, Hearts, Euchre, Go, reverse, Sudoku, and many others. Each one is free with no in-app purchases. Some of them have paid versions that remove advertising. However, the ads really aren’t that bad. A few of them, especially the Chess game, are actually fairly in-depth. You can’t go wrong with simple, free Android games.

Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure Price: Free to play

Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure are two of the best free mobile games for runner fans. Players ski down gorgeous landscapes while avoiding obstacles, collecting coins, and performing neat tricks. Alto’s Adventure is the older game, and its mechanics are a little simpler in terms of scope. Alto’s Odyssey adds to the Adventure experience and adds some extra stuff. Now, technically, these do have in-app purchases. However, they are purely cosmetic. The entire game and everything in it is unlockable through gameplay, although it does take a while. The developers went on record to state that the game makes most of its bones from ads anyway, so hardly any of the players actually buy anything.

Antiyoy Price: Free

Antiyoy is a turn-based strategy game with simple graphics and simple rules. You move your pieces around the game board to take as much land area as you can. The winner is the one with all the land at the end. The game generates random maps; you can control game length by controlling the map size. The AI is tough at first, but you can easily overtake them in terms of skill. It also features multiplayer. The game plays smoothly and is free, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Crossy Road Price: Free to play

Crossy Road is another extremely popular free game. It’s basically this generation’s version of Frogger. You navigate a chicken (or other characters) across streets, streams, and other areas while avoiding obstacles. If you fall in the water or get hit by a truck, it’s game over. The game also features many unlockable characters, online and offline multiplayer modes, Android TV support, and more. It’s also family-friendly if that helps. Like Alto’s Odyssey above, Crossy Road does technically have in-app purchases. However, they are purely for cosmetic purposes. The game itself is entirely free.

Papers, Please Price: $4.99

Launched in 2013 on PC and expanded to mobile devices in 2022, “Papers, Please” transitions players into the role of a border inspection agent in the fictive communist country of Arstotzka. This engaging simulation game challenges players to accurately process a growing queue of entrants under increasingly complex conditions, including stricter entry protocols, terrorist threats, and sophisticated forgeries. Success hinges on efficiency and accuracy, affecting the player’s ability to provide for their family. Optimized for mobile with a redesigned UI and gameplay adjustments, “Papers, Please” offers a compelling experience for $5, enhanced by its absence of in-app purchases.

Doom and Destiny Advanced Price: Free (with ads) / $4.99

Doom and Destiny Advanced is a JRPG. It’s also free. The game features a 30-hour storyline. In addition, there are side quests and plenty of other things to do. That includes 100 hidden secrets and a bunch of hidden areas. The experience is quite lighthearted and fun. Finding full RPGs for free is not an easy task. Doom and Destiny is definitely the best one. The free version has ads and a few limitations. However, it does contain the entire base game, and that’s what’s most important.

OpenTTD Price: Free

OpenTTD is an open-source version of Transport Tycoon. It has a lot of the same features as well. Players build complex systems of transport from railways to bus routes. The goal is to transport everything that needs to be transported. You can play single-player against the computer and online against real players. It’s a nice simulator and one of the only free tycoon-style games on Google Play. You may need to use YouTube for tutorials; otherwise, this is a solid play. It’s also way longer than most free Android games with no in-app purchases.

Pathos Price: Free

Pathos is a retro game with a surprising amount of depth. It’s a roguelike adventure game, so players will spend most of their time roaming the game and collecting loot. The graphics are super simple, but you can choose between 13 classes and play through the game for free. It’s a Nethack port,, so it existed before the mobile game appeared. The mechanics are good, but the game has a bit of a learning curve. In any case, it’s an excellent free game with no in-app purchases whatsoever.

Pocket City Price: Free / $2.99

Pocket City is a city-building simulation game. It’s a lot like Sim City. You build a city, its infrastructure, and all of that. The goal is to build a self-sufficient city where everybody is happy. There is a free version and a premium version of this game. The free version has fewer features but is still a full game. You can build your whole town without issue. The only things the full version adds are a sandbox mode and a few extra features.

Resonance of the Ocean Price: Free

Resonance of the Ocean is a short but fun little game. You collect items along the shoreline and combine them to make musical instruments. You use those instruments to echo the sounds you hear from the ocean to progress the game. When we say it’s short, we mean it’s pretty short. Most people can complete the game in less than an hour. However, it’s a relaxing, chill game without much complexity. We think it’s nice, even if you can probably finish it on your lunch break.

Stardew Valley Price: $4.99

Stardew Valley, a must-play RPG reminiscent of Harvest Moon, offers an engaging experience on mobile devices, available for $5 or free for Play Pass subscribers. It’s fully featured, mirroring its PC and console counterparts without ads or microtransactions. One of the best Android controllers is advised for optimal gameplay, as touch controls lack precision. While it provides a rich and rewarding experience, it’s important to note that the mobile version doesn’t support multiplayer. Those wishing to play with friends should consider the PC or console versions. Additionally, exploring Play Pass for more games and apps is recommended.

The Spike Price: Free to play

The Spike is a volleyball game sim. It has a basic story about a group of students trying to win volleyball games. It lasts 18 levels and isn’t very long to finish. The true joy of this game is in the harder modes, where the game actually becomes rather challenging. Balls travel quickly and get harder to defend over time. Plus, the AI is pretty good as well, resulting in some truly competitive matchups. The game has grown over time and now includes in-app purchases, but they are, by and large, optional. It’s honestly not bad for a group of high school students.

Vampire Survivors Price: Free

Vampire Survivors bills itself as a roguelite survival RPG. It’s also a bullet hell game, similar to other titles on our best bullet hell games list. It has a top-down view where you move around and kill loads and loads of bad guys. You level up your character, get better gear, and go back out to kill even more bad guys than the previous round. We like this one because it has minimal gameplay that is easy to learn and fun to do. It scales up pretty quickly, so you’ll take on thousands of monsters in pretty short order. You can watch ads for revives and extra gems. There is also an optional purchase to remove ads; otherwise, the game is free to play.

Into the Breach Price: Free with Netflix

Into the Breach, a challenging puzzle/roguelike game featuring time-traveling mechs battling giant aliens, is now exclusive to Netflix Games. This move came after Netflix offered to publish the game on mobile, making it accessible only to Netflix subscribers. Despite its seemingly simple level design, the game demands strategic thinking over rote memorization of arsenal and foes. It’s beginner-friendly yet offers enough depth with its diverse range of mechs and monsters to provide weeks of engagement. Being on Netflix Games ensures an ad-free and in-app purchase-free experience, requiring just a Netflix membership to dive into the action.

Vodobanka Price: Free/ $2.49

Vodobanka is a puzzle game with a neat premise. You command a SWAT team, and you must make your approach and breach without losing hostages. There are some goofy elements to lower the intensity of the subject matter, but it’s a pretty neat little game. Each level is a map with bandits, and you use various tactics and abilities to disarm them and keep them from harming hostages. This one could’ve easily gone for a few bucks if the developer decided to charge money for it. The developer also has many other free games with no in-app purchases.

