

Smartphones aren’t usually for kids. However, the platform is quickly growing into a great place for kids with a selection of apps and games that cater to younger minds along with hardware specifically geared toward kids. In this roundup, we’ll take a look at some of the best Android kids games. It’s important to note that kids can be anywhere from three or four years old to twelve years old so this list may feature games that are too mature or difficult for younger kids or easy for older kids. Please use your best discretion.

Bubadu Price: Free / Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Bubadu is a developer studio that has released a ton of kids games. They’re not all amazing, but a good number of them are worth checking out. The games don’t always have educational value but they are fun to play and include games about being a doctor, going to the supermarket, being a dentist, and about things like making cakes and building things. Each game has its own set of mechanics, but they’re never difficult to learn and the ideas presented should be pretty simple for most people. You can download most of the games for free. The full versions are usually relatively cheap as in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Duck Duck Moose games Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Duck Duck Moose is another developer studio that specializes in kids games. They have just over half a dozen games in total that will have your kids building trucks, playing bingo, learning math, and going on adventures. The games are usually for younger kids. That includes more simple concepts, adorable animal characters, and more. None of the games have overly complicated game mechanics. Your kid should be able to learn these games rather quickly. They are completely free to download and play. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

The Endless kids games Price: Free / Up to $28.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Endless games are a collection of kids games. There are a few in the collection, including Endless Alphabet, Endless Reader, Endless Numbers, Endless Wordplay, and Endless Spanish. The games are relatively simple to play. They also have educational value for the player. The free versions of the games have a little bit of content. You pay to get the rest of it. The games are surprisingly expensive, but they're rock solid experiences. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Explorium: Ocean and Explorium: Space Price: Free / $4.50 each DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Explorium: Ocean for Kids and Explorium: Space for Kids are two really good kids games. They let kids explore the depths of the ocean or the reaches of space in a safe way. Each game contains little factoids about the ocean and space, respectively. The mechanics are simple, the graphics are fun, and it's actually fairly educational. The free versions contain enough of the game to see if your kids like it. The full versions are $4.50 each. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Intellijoy Price: Varies / Up to $32.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Intellijoy is a developer in the Google Play Store that specializes in kids games. There are simple titles like Connect the Dots and ABC Letters alongside more recreational stuff like Kids Painting and Preschool Puzzles. Most of their apps and games are well-regarded by parents and are great for younger kids. You can browse their entire library by clicking the button below. Another option is using their all-in-one app to buy all of their games for $32.99. The games cost more if purchased seaprately. If you don’t want to pay, pretty much all of these kdis games come with a free version. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

LEGO Games Price: Free / Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY LEGO games make for excellent kids games. They have a variety of titles, including comic book games, Star Wars games, and several of their own, original games. Most of the games are adventure games with varying mechanics, but almost every game is easy to learn and enjoyable to play. The vast majority of them are free. Only a few require a full purchase. Additionally, there are real world toys that work with a few of the games. These also make for excellent transitions for kids who are too old for some of these other games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PBS Kids games Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PBS Kids is PBS' development studio for kids stuff. They have a variety of kids apps and kids games that cover everything from kid-friendly TV to time killing games that also teach. Their collection is fairly large. Many of the games include characters from the various shows that PBS puts out. There is also an overarching game called PBS Kids Games that kind of combines a lot of these elements into their own game. Pretty much all of their stuff is completely free. That makes it good for kids and your wallet. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

RV AppStudios games Price: Free / Varies / Some with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY RV AppStudios is yet another gaming studio with tons of kid friendly games. The games come in a variety of genres and types. Ice Cream Paradise is a freemium match-three game similar to Candy Crush. However, they also have totally free games like 123 Numbers, ABC Kids, ABC Spelling, and others with educational value for younger audiences. There is really quite a bit of stuff from this studio and it's all at least relatively kid friendly. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Toca Boca games Price: Free / Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Toca Boca has some of the most popular kids games on mobile. Their big thing is putting you in scenarios where your kids can do things. They have games oriented toward cooking, taking vacations, going to school, going to the big city, and even doing hair. Most of the games have free and paid versions so you can pick and choose which ones you need. They can be a lot of fun. There are also a ton of options to choose from. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

What's Up, Snoopy? Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY What's Up Snoopy is one of the newer kids games. It features Snoopy and his pals. The gamin contains a bunch of mini-games that players unlock as they go. None of the games are overly difficult. There are two play modes. A sort of campaign mode where you unlock games. You can also just play the individual games as well. It's not a super big or deep game. However, it's excellent for younger minds and it introduces them to the iconic Peanuts cast. It's also completely free with no in-app purchases or advertisements. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

