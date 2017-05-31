LG has had its share of ups and downs in the smartphone game, and the company hasn’t made as much of an impact in the market as they would have liked. From being one of the first companies to feature a flagship with a Quad HD display, to the unique rear button layout, along with the experiment in modularity that was the LG G5, LG hasn’t shied away from taking chances, even if not all of them have clicked.

Apart from solid flagship offerings, LG also boasts a robust mid-range and entry-level portfolio that range the price spectrum, so there is an option available for everybody. Here is a roundup of some of the best LG smartphones you can buy!

Editor’s note: We will be updating this list regularly as new devices launch.

Best high-end LG phone: LG G6

The LG G6 may appear to be a step back for the company with the phone being more standard than its modular predecessor, but the device offers everything that you would expect from a current generation flagship.

Apart from the high-end specifications, you get a beautiful metal and glass construction, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, wireless charging (in the US version only) and fast charging capabilities, an excellent dual camera setup, and gorgeous display with an unique 18:9 aspect ratio, rounded corners, and incredibly thin bezels along its sides.

Something to keep in mind is that not all LG G6s are created equal. For example, the version that will be released in the US will be the only one to feature wireless charging, while the Hi-Fi Quad DAC will be in the model available in South Korea and other select markets in Asia. Further, the version with 64 GB of built-in storage will also launch in only a handful of markets around the world.

There is certainly some tough competition out there, but the LG G6 certainly holds its own in most departments, and is priced a touch more reasonably as well, with the carrier unlocked version of the LG G6 with 32 GB of built-in storage currently priced at around $550 on Amazon.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 2880 x 1440 resolution

2.35 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

Adreno 530 GPU

4 GB RAM

32/64 GB, expandable via microSD up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot in case of dual SIM version)

13 MP + 13 MP rear cameras, 5 MP front-facing camera

Non-removable 3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm, 163 grams

Honorable mentions:

LG V20 For those that prefer larger phones, the LG V20 is another solid choice from LG, offering a more traditional phablet display. Released in late 2016, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB RAM. Other specs include a 5.7-inch display with a unique secondary display, a 3,200 mAh battery, and dual 16/8MP rear camera setup. Get the LG V20 for $500

LG G5 The LG G5 might not be the latest and greatest flagship from LG anymore, but it’s still a pretty solid handset. The G5 is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM, with other specs including a 5.3-inch screen, 2,800 mAh removable battery, a module slot, and a 16/8MP dual rear camera. Price wise, you can now get an unlocked G5 for just $300, making it around half the price of its successor. Get the LG G5 for just $300

Best mid-range phone – LG G4

The LG G4 may be the their 2015 flagship, but the device certainly holds up even today as a great, affordable, mid-range option. The device features impressive specifications even now, including Quad HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, 3 GB of RAM, a 16 MP rear shooter and 8 MP front-facing camera, and a removable 3,000 mAh battery.

The phone also looks great, with its slightly curved display and incredibly thin bezels along the sides, as well as a good looking curved rear cover that feels great in the hand, and the unique rear button layout that was a LG staple at one point. You will also be able to enjoy the latest version of Android with the device, with an official update set to be available later this summer.

The LG G4 is currently priced starting at just $185.99, while coming with specs and features that will give any similarly-priced phone a run for its money. One downside however is that its age means that software updates are going to be few and far between.

Specs

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 2560 x 1440 resolution

1.8 GHz hexa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor

Adreno 418 GPU

3 GB RAM

32 GB built-in storage, further expandable via microSD card up to 256 GB

16 MP rear camera, 8 MP front-facing shooter

3,000 mAh battery

Android 5.1.1 Lollipop (upgradeable to Android 6.0 Marshmallow, planned upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat)

148.9 x 76.1 x 6.3 – 9.8 mm, 155 grams

Honorable mentions:

LG X Mach LG doesn’t have much in the way of real mid-rangers, except for the LG X Mach. This is a solid phone on paper, but is essentially a re-dressed LG G4. A lot of the specifications are the same, with the X Mach also featuring a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a Quad HD resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor backed by 3 GB of RAM, and a 3,000 mAh battery. There are some borrowed design elements as well, like the rear button layout.The X Mach is only available officialyl in a handful of European markets, making the LG G4 much easier to get.

Best cheap LG phone – LG Stylo 3 series

The LG Stylo 3 is the way to go if you the like the availability of a stylus with your smartphone, but don’t want to pay the premium that the Galaxy Note series demands. The Stylo 3 is a great alternative that is very affordable, and while the stylus may not be as feature packed as the S-Pen, it still proves to be very handy. Depending on your market, or the network carrier, there are a few different versions of the LG Stylo 3 available.

All versions of the device in the US are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, and feature a MediaTek processor in some other markets, and all of them come with 5.7-inch displays. The Stylo 3 that is available from Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile features an HD display, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of built-in storage that is further expandable, and a 3,200 mAh battery.

The T-Mobile version, called the Stylo 3 Plus, also comes with 2 GB of RAM, but has 32 GB of built-in storage and a Full HD display, but a smaller 3,080 mAh battery. Finally, the international version, also called the Stylus 3, retains the same specs as the regular version, but comes with 3 GB of RAM instead.

Despite the differences in specs, what stays the same is the affordability of the device. It is available from Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile for just $150, while the Stylo 3 Plus from T-Mobile will set you back $225.

Specs

5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution (Regular) or 1920 x 1080 resolution (Plus)

1.4 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor

Adreno 505 GPU

2 GB RAM (all US models)), 3 GB RAM (International)

16 GB built-in storage (Regular), 32 GB storage (Plus), further expandable via microSD card up to 256 GB

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front-facing shooter (all models)

3,200 mAh battery (Regular), 3,080 mAh unit (Plus)

Android 7.0 Nougat (all models)

155.6 x 79.8 x 7.4 mm, 149 grams (Regular)

155.7 x 79.8 x 7.4 mm, 150 grams (Plus)

Honorable mentions:

As mentioned, LG has a very robust portfolio of entry-level smartphones that fall in the affordable category with different specifications and features so that there a good option for everyone. If you don’t want a stylus or aren’t looking for the big screen smartphone experience that is available with the LG Stylo 3 series, some good alternatives include:

LG K20 V / Harmony The K20 V is an affordable option that is exclusive to Verizon Wireless. Key specifications include 5.3-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of built-in storage, a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front-facing shooter, a 2,800 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat on-board. There is also a version of the device available from Cricket Wireless that features mostly the same specs,but the RAM down to 1.5 GB. Get the K20 V for $168 / Get LG Harmony for $100

LG X Venture The LG X Venture is a great affordable rugged option that is available on AT&T, that comes with a MIL STD-810G certification for impact protection and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Key specs include a 5.2-inch Full HD display that features Glove Mode, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of built-in storage, a 16 MP rear camera and 5 MP front-facing shooter, a large 4,100 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Get the LG X Venture for $329.99

Best ultra low-cost options

LG also has a few of options available in the ultra low-cost category with price points below $60. Given in the price point, it’s no surprise that these devices are quite underpowered For the K3 and Fortune you get specs that include a display with a resolution of 854 x 480, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of built-in storage, and a 2,500 mAh battery. If you want something a bit better while still paying as little as possible, you’ll want to spring the few extra bucks for the LG K8 or LG Aristo.

LG K3 2017 – The LG K3 2017 is available from US Cellular for just $19.99. The phone comes with a 4.5-inch display, a 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front-facing shooter, and the rest of specs are the same as what is mentioned above.

The LG K3 2017 is available from US Cellular for just $19.99. The phone comes with a 4.5-inch display, a 5 MP rear camera and 2 MP front-facing shooter, and the rest of specs are the same as what is mentioned above. LG Fortune – The LG Fortune is available from Cricket Wireless, priced at $49.99. The phone comes with a 5-inch display, a 5 MP rear camera and 5 MP front-facing shooter, and the rest of the specs are the same as what is mentioned above. The LG Fortune is also available from AT&T with the moniker Phoenix 3, but that is a surprisingly expensive $79.99 which isn’t worth it.

The LG Fortune is available from Cricket Wireless, priced at $49.99. The phone comes with a 5-inch display, a 5 MP rear camera and 5 MP front-facing shooter, and the rest of the specs are the same as what is mentioned above. The LG Fortune is also available from AT&T with the moniker Phoenix 3, but that is a surprisingly expensive $79.99 which isn’t worth it. LG K8 2017 / Aristo – The K8 2017 (available from US Cellular), also known as the Aristo (available from MetroPCS and T-Mobile), features a 5-inch display with a 1280 x 720 resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, 16 GB of built-in storage, a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front-facing shooter, a 2,500 mAh battery, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. You’ll find the handset for around $50 from both carriers.

So there you have it for this roundup of some of the best LG smartphones you can buy right now!