The market for games with controller support is growing. Android TV, the Nvidia Shield Console, and other systems are putting games with gamepad support on the forefront and making them more popular. The proliferation of gamepads and Bluetooth controllers have made playing games on your mobile devices with a controller easier than ever before. Why not play some wicked good games with it? Here are the best games with gamepad support for Android.

[Price: $1.99]

Aurora: Quaratine is one of the newer games with gamepad support. This one has you rolling around as a ball that solves puzzles. The story goes that a terrorist organization poisoned an entire city of people. Your job is to go to the places where humans can’t go and discover something that can cure the problem. You’ll be solving puzzles, undertaking an adventure, and enjoying some decent graphics. It’s relatively inexpensive with no in-app purchases.



[Price: Varies]

Grand Theft Auto is one of the best game franchises on mobile. Thankfully, all four games in the franchise also have gamepad support. The latest in the franchise is GTA: Liberty City Stories which is the first GTA title made specifically for mobile. All four titles feature the same kind of gritty street life adventure where you’ll be shooting bad guys, completing missions, and engaging with a story. All four games are pay-once titles with no in-app purchases.



[Price: $4.99]

Machinarium has been around for a while. However, it’s also a classic. This puzzle game has you searching around, finding things, and then putting puzzles together. Your goal is to save your robot girlfriend from some reprobates that have kidnapped her. The game features some charming graphics, a lovable protagonist, and some enjoyable puzzles. It added gamepad support a while back and it’s been one of the best in the genre ever since. It’s a pay-once game with no in-app purchases.



[Price: $3.49]

Mechanic Escape is an action-platformer game that isn’t overly popular yet. You’ll play as a character named Mech and you need to solve puzzles and make it through levels in order to save your friends. It features 80 levels, decent graphics, and the all-important gamepad support. You can also play it on Android TV. It’s a self-professed “die and retry” kind of game. That means it’s going to kill you frequently so don’t get too upset when that happens. It’s $3.49 with no in-app purchases.



[Price: $6.99]

Minecraft: Pocket Edition is one of the most popular games out there. It also comes with gamepad support. For those who have been living under a rock, Minecraft puts you down into a procedurally generated world where you can do pretty much whatever you want. The mobile version isn’t a powerful as the PC or console versions, but it does have add-ons to help make things more interesting. It gets better with every update and it also has no in-app purchases.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Modern Combat 5: Blackout is one of the most popular first person shooters right now. It features good graphics, a campaign mode, an online multiplayer mode, and tons of content to play with. You’ll get to pick from seven character classes which have unlockable skills. You can even chat with other players via global and squad chats. It’s intense and fun although some players have lamented the rather aggressive in-app purchase strategy. It is a freemium game, tread lightly.



[Price: $4.99]

NBA Jam might well be the best sports game out there right now. It also happens to have gamepad support. You’ll play two-on-two basketball and the rules have been loosened so you can do some ridiculous stuff. It features a campaign mode that puts you right in the arcade action. You can also engage in local multiplayer as well as online multiplayer against people around the world. It has short play times which suits the mobile gaming style better. It’s also a pay-once game with no in-app purchases.



[Price: $4.99]

Never Alone: Ki Edition is an action-platformer with a good little story. You’re going to play as Nuna and Fox as you traverse various levels. The unique part of this game are the mechanics. You’ll control both Nuna and Fox independently and you’ll need to solve little puzzles in order to progress. It follows a classic Inuit story that has, according to the developers, been passed down for generations. It’s a solid all-around game that you only have to pay for once.



[Price: $1.99 each]

There are currently two Oddworld games available on Android. They both also have gamepad support. The first is Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath. That title will have you running around completing an adventure story while taking down bad guys. It also features both first and third person perspectives. The other is Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee. Munch’s Oddysee will have you taking down bad guys to save Oddworld. Both games are relatively cheap with no in-app purchases.



[Price: $2.99]

Riptide GP: Renegade is one of the best racing games released in 2016. It features a good campaign mode where you play as a racer that has been kicked off the GP circuit. You’ll need to battle your way back to the top. It features split-screen local multiplayer, a challenge mode, and an online multiplayer to round out the various game modes. It also has some pretty fantastic graphics. It’s one of the few racing games that doesn’t have in-app purchases.



[Price: $2.99 each]

Two of the Sonic titles from the Sega Genesis have made their way to Android. These are the classic platformer games which have been faithfully remade to be just like their old console versions. You’ll be playing as Sonic and you’ll be traversing various levels and obstacles to defeat Dr. Robotnik. This is one of those games that just doesn’t feel quite right unless you have a controller to play it with. They’re both $2.99 with no in-app purchases.



[Price: $13.99]

SouCalibur is an arcade fighter. It’s also one of the more iconic titles in the fighting genre. It’s been faithfully recreated from its prior releases and includes every character and game mode from the original. You’ll be able to play through the arcade mode to make it to the end and also play through Time Attack, Survival, Extra Survival, and Practice modes. It’s fairly expensive so we understand if you don’t want to spend that much. However, it also doesn’t have in-app purchases.



[Price: Varies]

Square Enix has taken mobile seriously for years and they have a ton of games for the platform. Many of them also have gamepad support, as it turns out. Some of the titles with gamepad support include most of their Final Fantasy titles, Secret of Mana, Tomb Raider I and II, and several others. Most of Square Enix’s games are full replicas of former console games and most of them have been pretty well done. They can get pretty expensive. However, they also have no in-app purchases.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Telltale Games is one of the most well-known developers in the Google Play Store. They also make some pretty decent games that have gamepad support. Some of their hits include The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Batman, Tales from the Borderlands, The Wolf Among Us, and others. They are all episodic adventure titles where you play through five episodes of story line. The genre blurs on puzzle, adventure, and hidden item style games. They’re known for their deep stories, excellent graphics, and fun controls. All of their titles should have controller support, but make sure to double check before buying.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Unkilled is pretty much the best first person shooter available right now. It features an extensive single player campaign along with asynchronous PvP if you’d like to play with other players. It has fantastic graphics, good mechanics, gamepad support, and over 300 story missions to keep you busy. The game also has additional graphical features if you happen to be rocking a device with a Tegra X1 device. It’s a freemium game with the usual pitfalls. Just a heads up.



If we missed of the best games with gamepad support, tell us about them in the comments!