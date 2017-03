Racing games are among the most popular in all of mobile gaming. It was the first genre to overcome the lack of physical buttons on smartphones well enough that it made the games worth playing. Most popular racing games have tens of millions of fans. That doesn’t mean they’re the best, though. Which ones should you try? Here are the best racing games for Android.

Asphalt Xtreme Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Asphalt Xtreme is an offroad racer from Gameloft. You'll be racing on a variety of offroad tracks with a variety of vehicles. Currently, there are 35 vehicles that you can drive that cover seven different categories. Gameloft will likely add more to the game later. The game also features online multiplayer racing, over 400 career events, 500 mastery challenges, and limited time events to keep things interesting. It's a freemium game so adjust your expectations accordingly. Asphalt 8: Airborne is another of the great racing games from this series as well. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

CSR Racing 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The CSR Racing series is one of the most popular racing games out there. CSR Racing 2 is a drag racing game. You'll be buying cars, adding upgrades, and then racing. It features a campaign mode with plenty of races. You'll also be able to do online racing against people if you want. There are plenty of cars to collect and the graphics are actually pretty good. It's a good time killer in the racing genre. CSR Racing 2 is a freemium game. That doesn't make it bad, but it's something to be aware of. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Dirt Trackin Price: $2.99 / $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Dirt Trackin is a retro racing game. The graphics, controls, and other elements are strongly influenced by the racing games of past titles. Aside from that, it features real racers in the offroading circuit, 24 cars to choose from, ten tracks, and more. You can even have the controls on-screen if you don't like tilting your device to steer. You can even run races up to 100 laps if you want to spend some real time in this game. Unlike most, it's a pay-once title with some optional DLC as in-app purchases. That's great for those who want to get out of the freemium grind. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Drag Racing Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Drag Racing is another drag racing game much like CSR and, admittedly, it doesn’t look nearly as good as its competitor. However, what it lacks in graphics, it more than makes up for in mechanics. You’ll be able to tune your car pretty much how you want. It's easy to spend a long time tuning your car so that it runs perfectly. There is a competitive multiplayer mode along with a ton of cars to unlock. It’s an old game, but it’s been update frequently and it’s still one of the best racing games out there. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Grand Prix Story Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Grand Prix Story is a racing sim from Kairosoft. The devs are known for making simple, quirky simulation games. You'll be the boss of your own team. That puts you in charge of training drivers, acquiring sponsors, and winning as many races as possible. It's a good approach for those who like racing, but prefer a more hands off approach. Those looking for a realistic experience may be disappointed. However, it's still not a bad game. It's also a pay-once game with no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

GT Racing 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY GT Racing 2 is another Gameloft title. It hasn't received as much love or attention as the Asphalt series, but that's okay. It features 71 cars from over 30 manufacturers. You'll be able to race on 13 tracks, engage with over 1,400 events, and there are weekly challenges to play with. You can also race online against other players. It's not as aggressive as many freemium games and we were thankful for that. The updates come slower on this one, but it's still one of the better racing games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Hill Climb Racing 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Hill Climb Racing 2 is one of the newer racing games on Android. It features a simple premise, colorful graphics, and simple controls. You'll be racing up and down hills against opponents. It sounds easier than it actually is. Players can also customize their vehicles, tune them to behave a certain way, and more. The game includes a campaign, an online multiplayer mode, achievements, daily tasks, and challenges. It also works pretty well on older devices. It's a freemium game. That's not a big deal, but we just wanted to let you know. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Horizon Chase Price: Free / $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Horizon Chase was one of the best racing games of 2015. It features retro-inspired graphics, There is also a lot to do. It features dozens of tracks, a variety of cars to unlock, and more. What makes this game unique is that it has complete Android TV support, NVIDIA Shield TV support, and you can use most game controllers with it. There is also an online multiplayer mode and leaderboards to round out the experience. The free version is a demo that lets you try out a few of the tracks for free. The paid version is a scant $2.99. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Moto X3M Bike Race Price: Free / $9.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Moto X3M is one of only a few good bike racing games. It features simple mechanics, 2D graphics, and plenty of stuff to do. You'll get 75 levels, various unlockable bikes, timed events, and more. You can even pop a few tricks if you want to along with various customizations. It's not the most complicated game out there. Then again, it did start life as a web-based flash game so don't expect too much. Still, it's a ton of fun if you want to kill some time. It's free to pick up and try. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Nitro Nation Online Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Nitro Nation Racing is a newer drag racing game (comparatively speaking) that’s been tearing up the racing games charts. Despite being free with in-app purchases, the developer boast no energy limits, no delivery time for car upgrades, and fewer of those freemium pitfalls we all don't like. There are a ton of cars to unlock, online multiplayer modes, tons of upgrades, visual customizations, and even car tuning. It’s like CSR Racing and Drag Racing had a baby. It does have a few bugs though, so beware of that. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Racing Fever Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Racing Fever is a racing game that’s about as middle of the road as you can get. The graphics are okay and it features various controls schemes based on how you drive. You’ll also get four environments to race through, four racing modes (including free ride which is just you driving around), leaderboards, various upgrades, and a slow motion mode that lets you take tricky corners more easily. It’s a solid overall experience and worth a shot if you’re looking for something that isn’t overly heavy. There are also bonuses and an online multiplayer mode. It's not bad as far as racing games go. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Real Drift Car Racing Price: Free / $0.99 with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Real Drift Car Racing is a game that focuses mostly on drifting. You'll be racing around corners trying to get an edge against your opponents. It comes with different difficulties based on your skill level. There are also the usual features, including cars to unlock, a campaign mode, various tracks, and tuning options. Unlike most, this one has a free and paid version. The paid version still has in-app purchases, but it'll get rid of advertising and unlock some additional content. It's not bad overall. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Real Racing 3 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Real Racing 3 is among the more realistic racing games on our list which gives some credence to the name of the game. It’s also a favorite among our readership. The game is full of content, including over 100 cars from various manufacturers, various game modes including real time multiplayer, and even the game’s race tracks are digital versions of real race tracks. There are over 2000 total events with varying rules and types of races. There is a virtual ton of content here and it's worth trying it out. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Riptide GP Renegade Price: $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Riptide GP series is one of the most woefully under-the-radar racing games series out there. It's a waverunner game where you don a jet ski and race against opponents. Renegade has a campaign mode, online multiplayer mode, and various other little things to make it fun. It even includes local multiplayer mode with up to four players on a single machine (if you have enough controllers). The other two games in the series, Riptide GP and Riptide GP 2 are also really good. Renegade is the best among them, though, and runs for $2.99 with no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Traffic Rider Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Traffic Rider probably isn’t actually a racing game. It’s an infinite runner with missions that give it enough of a racing game feel that we felt the game could be on the list. It features a first person view as your ride motorcycles up the freeway collecting points, completing missions, and earning in-game cash. The graphics are pretty good and the controls work well. The first person perspective adds some genuine thrill as you dodge traffic. The thrill won't last forever, but it's a free game so it's worth a shot. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

