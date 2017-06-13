

Car insurance is an important thing. In fact, in the US, you have to have it when you drive. The laws are slowly making so that you don’t actually need to carry insurance with you. Many can now carry their car insurance digitally. Some car insurance apps do this very well. Others really don’t. Here are the best car insurance apps for Android. Please note, this is not a commentary on the quality of insurance. That varies from person to person. It’s also highly subjective. These are apps that just work well.

Allstate Mobile Price: Free app Allstate Mobile is certainly one of the most popular car insurance apps. It allows its customers to do basically everything. That includes pay bills, get roadside assistance, submit claims through their QuickFoto Claim system, find an agent, and more. There is even a parking locator (in many places) and a gas finder. You can also view your documents if needed. They recently rolled their Drivewise system into the official mobile app. Drivewise gives good drivers the chance to lower their rates. However, the merge is ongoing at the time of this writing so it may be buggy for some.

Esurance Mobile Price: Free app Esurance Mobile has a slowly improving mobile app. It can do the basics, though. You can pay your bill and view your documents through the app. It also has roadside assistance access, quick views of your policy information, and more. You can also file a claim, update your payment method, and even send photos for claims. The app has a history of being quite buggy for a lot of people. They are definitely still working out some of the kinks. Still, it's one of the up and coming car insurance apps.

Geico Mobile Price: Free app Geico Mobile is one of those car insurance apps that doesn't overdo it. You can do the basic stuff. That includes paying your bill, viewing your documents, and make edits to your policy. We would still recommend you get someone on the phone if you plan on making larger edits to your policy, though. It also includes a chat service for customer service, access to roadside assistance, and the ability to file claims. The app just works really well. It's also very simple to use. It even has Material Design. It's a win all around.

Progressive Price: Free app The Progressive app has its ups and downs. However, it's still one of the more solid car insurance apps. You can do the usual stuff like pay your bill, edit your policy, and view your documents digitally. It also lets you manage your other Progressive insurance accounts like renter's insurance. It can also hail roadside assistance and get a hold of customer service. It's the most basic car insurance app on the list so far. That can be good or bad depending on what you're looking for.

State Farm Pocket Agent Price: Free app State Farm Pocket Agent is an attractive app. It uses Material Design very well. Like most, it covers the basics. That includes paying your bill, filing a claim, viewing your documents, roadside assistant, and more. You can also control your auto, home owner's, renter's, and condo owner's insurance. They've even gotten into banking a little bit. This app has features for that as well, like depositing checks. It's something different, that's for sure.

