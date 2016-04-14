

When we think navigation app, we typically think Google Maps. It’s the one most people recommend and it happens to be the navigation app that gets updated the most often. Google has been really on top of navigation especially over the last couple of years. However, if you’re not too keen on Google Maps or you want navigation done a different way, you have a remarkable number of options. In this list, we’ll check out the best GPS apps and navigation apps for Android!

[Price: $9.99]

BackCountry Navigator is first on our list and if you’re a camper or hiker it’s one you should look at it. We looked at it briefly on our indie apps of the day segment and liked what we saw. It’s pretty expensive but what you get is a number of offline topographical maps that is perfect for those places where there is no data service to download them. There are a few fun features like marking the map and maps from multiple countries. There is a trial version you can try first and it’s a great option for those who need maps for things like hiking and camping.



[Price: Free / $5.29]

GPS Essentials has an antiquated interface but it is still a pretty decent app. The app’s claim to fame is its dashboard that allows you to monitor all kinds of stats including your average speed, altitude, distance traveled, moon phase, ETA to destination, and a number of other stats. Another unique feature is a HUD that will show you your waypoints and we liked that a lot. It also comes with some of the standard navigation features which means you don’t have to change to other apps for directions. It appears to be designed for the outdoors rather than driving so if you’re one of those kind of people this is definitely worth checking out. It also comes with a few plugins to give it additional navigation features, but those do come with an extra charge.



[Price: Free]

HERE Maps is developed by Nokia and it made quite the splash in 2014. It made another splash in 2015 when it was sold to a consortium of automobile manufacturers including Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. It features a simple, elegant interface with mapping options all over the world. You can download maps for offline use in your region so you don’t need a mobile data connection. HERE also shows you traffic information (where applicable), public transit maps, and you can customize by saving places for quick directions later.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

MapFactor is one of your classic turn-by-turn navigation apps for those looking for a replacement to Google Maps. It downloads and installs the map files to your SD card so you can use it offline if you need to. It uses OffStreetMap data which has support for a lot of countries around the world with more being added every day. It’s not as polished as Google Maps but it has enough features to use it effectively and enjoyably. It’s also worth mentioning that map data and the app itself is totally free. You can also purchase TomTom GPS navigation maps for an additional charge if you prefer those.



[Price: Free]

MapQuest used to be one of the “go-to” direction websites on the internet many years ago. Unbelievably, the service still exists and it does have an Android app. It has the standard turn-by-turn features along with some unique ones like live traffic updates, automatic traffic re-routing, and a service to find cheaper gas stations on your route. It also has walking and driving directions in case you feel like hoofing it. It’s a solid offering overall and it’s a name people are familiar with.



[Price: Free]

Most people are probably here to find alternatives to Google Maps but we cannot deny that feature-for-feature, Google Maps is better than pretty much everybody. There are consistent features and app updates, worldwide support, you can download maps for offline use if you need them (there is a 14-day time limit on downloaded maps), the venerable Street View is included, you’ll get detailed information about 100 million places, and you’ll be using a service controlled by Google. There is simply no other way to put it. Google Maps is awesome.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Polaris Navigation tries to be the all-in-one map sources and in most cases it succeeds. Its biggest feature is that it has access to Google Maps, OpenStreetMaps, MapQuest maps, and Cycle Route Maps. So whatever source you want is the one you get. It also features multiple coordinate formats, trail recording, a unique waypoint management system, and your standard stuff like turn-by-turn directions. It’s rated fairly well on the Play Store and appears to be pretty stable.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Sygic is a monumentally popular navigation app that boasts over 50 million downloads to date. Like others on this list, it provides downloaded maps for offline use except this one uses TomTom maps. It has the usual features like turn-by-turn, voice guided directions (which include voice-spoken street names so you can concentrate on driving), alternate routes, and even a speed limit display. There are a number of in app purchases to unlock more features so keep an eye out for those. Otherwise, it’s a pretty solid app.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Scout GPS is actually an older GPS app with a fresh coat of paint. It used to be called TeleNav and it’s changed it’s name, icon, and appearance to give it a fresh look. It’s still a reliable and stable navigation app with all of the basic features, including turn-by-turn navigation. However, Scout GPS focuses more on people rather than navigation which gives it a unique flavor. It can do things like text people automatically with your ETA and alert you when other people need you. The location-based, social media element is actually kind of nifty and works well. Especially if you have a family to drive around. Those looking for hardcore navigation features may need to look elsewhere, though.



[Price: Free]

Last up is Waze and it’s the second Google-owned navigation app on the list. A few of its features have been baked into Google Maps, but Waze is still perfectly usable on its own. It features live traffic updates, sourced by the people who actually drive in traffic. It can also let you know if you’re speeding, where the police are (most of the time), and it can adjust your route based on a variety of factors. It can also find cheaper gas on your route, has location sharing with friends, and there is even a ranking system for those who really contribute to the experience. It’s entirely free and worth a shot if you just want something different.



