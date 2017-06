A lot of people spend a lot of time in their cars. It’s to the point now where Google, Apple, car manufacturers and others are trying to get technology there as well. The ecosystem isn’t all that amazing yet. Still, motorists, mechanics, and car fans have some fun stuff they can play with. Here are the best car apps for Android!

Android Auto Price: Free Android Auto is among the best car apps. It's Google's car-centric app. It doesn't do much on its own. However, it lets you quickly access things like Google Maps, Spotify, your messaging apps, and more. It's helps drivers access apps more quickly and efficiently. It is still a work in progress. The app also has a few bugs. It'll definitely improve over time. Even so, it's a good one to have to make driving a little easier.

Car Maintenance by myCARFAX Price: Free Car Maintenance by myCARFAX is a car management app. That means you can keep an eye on a bunch of things. You can see all of your maintenance and repairs from the app. Additionally, the app alerts you when it's time for additional maintenance or even to renew your registration. There is a mechanic search. However, it'll only show mechanics in the CARFAX network. That's likely a good thing most of the time. It's one of the better car apps to keep everything organized.

Drivvo Price: Free / Up to $6.00 Drivvo is one of the most powerful car apps. You can keep track of basically everything. That includes repairs, maintenance, expenditures, miles driven, gas mileage, and more. It's especially good for those who drive for work. You can use this app to keep track of your expenses for tax season. It also has maintenance records with reminders when more maintenance is necessary. The free version comes with most of the features. You can go pro to get cloud backup, data syncing, data export, and no advertising.

GasBuddy Price: Free GasBuddy is a money saving app for motorists. It crowd sources gas prices in your area. You can then choose the gas station with the cheapest gas. It works best on road trips. However, it's just as good if you're cruising around your home town. You can also contribute by changing prices as you see them. Those who help contribute can win $100 in free gas. It's not a huge thing, but it's nice. It's one of the essential car apps, even for those who aren't necessarily car people.

SpotAngels Price: Free SpotAngels is a bit of a wild card. It's one of the newer car apps. However, it has a ton of potential. Its primary function is to help you avoid parking tickets. Currently, there are 20 supported cities where that works. It can also keep track of where you parked. That way you don't get lost trying to find your car. That functionality is available to everybody whether they're in a supported city or not. People can also send information and images for places that are safe to park anywhere. Over time, this could be a great app to help avoid parking tickets.

Torque Pro Price: $4.95 Torque Pro is an app for troubleshooting. It pairs with various OBD 2 devices via Bluetooth. It can then read the codes and let you know what your check engine light is. It's one of the better car apps for mechanics and those who can do their own car work. It can also keep track of a variety of stats from your car. That includes a GPS speedometer, alarms and warnings, CO2 emissions, and more. There is a free version you can try first. However, it was 2015 when it wast last updated. The pro version gets more frequent updates. It's just something to keep in mind.

YouTube Price: Free / $9.99 per month YouTube is an amazing resource for car fans. There are a ton of mechanics, aficionados, and other car people on there. They make tons of videos about how to change your oil, how to fix brakes, and even cosmetic stuff like the proper method to wax your car. Plus, you can find videos about fun cars, new cars, old cars, and highlights from various types of races. Of course, most people know that already. This one isn't a very exciting pick. It's still among the best car apps, though.

Various rewards apps Price: Free Most large chain gas stations have rewards programs. You use your card when you buy gas and other items. The rewards points stack up and you use them to get gift cards, free stuff, and discounts on gas. There are several grocery stores with gas station chains that offer similar rewards. These may take a while to be effective. However, it's possible to get things like free gas and all kinds of other things over time. They're car apps worth having. In fact, everyone should have at least one of these apps. Some popular brands include Giant Eagle, Speedway, Kroger, Circle K, and others.

Your favorite parts stores Price: Free There are tons of stores that sell car parts. AutoZone, Advanced Auto Parts, and NAPA are just a few. Most major car parts chains have dedicated apps. You can use them to order parts, buy things, and surf inventory. In addition, online stores like eBay and Amazon (to a lesser extent) can be excellent sources for after market parts and parts that are hard to find. We won't recommend any one store because they all perform about as well. However, these are car apps many should have.

Manufacturer apps Price: Free (usually) Many car manufacturers have car apps now. They provide a variety of functions. That includes some fun stuff like remote starting your car or unlocking your car doors. You'll need to have the proper hardware installed on your car for most of it to work. Some other features include OnStar access, diagnostics, and more. Some even let you pay for your parking through the app. The range of features is vast, but also varies wildly between apps. Some of them are pretty decent while others could use some work. Still, it's worth a look at least.

