

Who wants to kill some zombies? The zombie genre, once only a niche genre, has blossomed into a real pop culture phenomenon that has proven its staying power over and over again. Zombie games can be a lot of fun and manage to span almost every genre that you can think of. It’s a surprisingly robust genre. It was a tough decision, but here are the best zombie games for Android!

Dead Effect 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Dead Effect series is a decent zombie shooter series. It has beautifully done graphics and you’ll be shooting down hoards of zombies, monsters, and all kinds of other sci-fi creatures. It also contains an RPG element that lets you upgrade, level up, and otherwise develop your character into a fighting machine. You’ll have over 100 implants to use to upgrade you character, over 40 weapons to use against the bad guys, and the developers boast about 30 hours of total game play. There’s a lot of content here and it's one of the decent zombie games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Dead Trigger 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Dead Trigger 2 is one of the older zombie games. However, updates kept the game relevant even to today. It features a metric ton of missions, decent graphics, and pretty good first person mechanics. There are also a bunch of weekly missions, hardware controller support, and plenty of weapons to collect. Like we said, it's an older game. Those looking for the very latest in gaming are taking a step back with this one. However, it still plays better than most newer zombie games and FPS games in general. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Into the Dead 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Into the Dead 2 is one of the newer zombie games. It's an infinite runner with survival mechanics. Your run for as long as possible and try not to die. The game provides you with implements of destruction. There are also a bunch of other missions, challenges, and even dog companions. The graphics are pretty decent as well. It's more of a casual game than anything. It's also free to download with freemium style in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Plants vs Zombies 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Plants vs Zombies 2 is another one of the classic zombie games. It's also relevant today because of frequent updates. It's a tower defense game. You set up defenses along one side and zombies invade from the other. Your flower towers fight them off until they're all dead. There are a bunch of levels spanning 11 worlds along with some extra stuff. It's a freemium game that's not great. However, it's still pretty decent. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Telltale Games collection Price: Free / Up to $14.99 (each) DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Telltale Games has one of the most robust mobile game collections out there. Their zombie games include The Walking Dead Seasons 1 and 2. They also have an offshoot in The Walking Dead: Michonne and the latest, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier. Yes, they're all games about the TV show. However, they're also all pretty decent. They're point-and-click adventure games with comic book style graphics. They also include branching story lines, multiple episodes, and more. The games range from free (for the first episode) to $14.99 for a season pass to every episode in the game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

The Walking Dead No Man's Land Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The Walking Dead No Man's Land is one of the most popular zombie games. It's a freemium RPG with character collecting mechanics. There are a ton of activities and missions to complete like most freemium RPGs. You can also collect various characters from the TV show and comic book series. It's a bit of a cash grab. However, it's entertaining, though, and it's not a half bad game aside from the freemium stuff. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Unkilled Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Unkilled is the spiritual successor to Dead Trigger 2. It features slightly better graphics, a bunch of missions, boss fights, and online PvP. It also supports hardware controllers. You perform missions, collect weapons, and more. There are also two types of online PvP. The first is FPS shooter and the other Skirmish Ops. It provides a good base FPS experience along with a bunch of extras for variety. It is a freemium game, though, and has a lot of those same pitfalls. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Zombie Gunship Survival Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Zombie Gunship Survival is one of the newer zombie games. It's the next game in the Zombie Gunship series. This one has the base mechanics from the first game. You sit in a helicopter and mow down zombies in order to save people. It also includes some new mechanics, You can build a base, deploy troops, and kill many more zombies than the first game. The graphics are good for what they are and the game feels unique. It's a freemium title, but that's really the only bad thing about it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Zombie Highway 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Zombie Highway was one of the original zombie games. You drive down a road forever and try to not get tipped over by surprisingly agile zombies. The second game plays basically like the first, but with better graphics and some additional stuff. That includes six new vehicles, new challenges, daily challenges, upgradeable weapons, and more. It also has leaderboards. The game's freemium methods aren't as bad as normal freemium titles, but it's still not great. It's a good time killer. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Zombie Smasher Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Zombie Smasher is a once-popular zombie arcade game. You smash wave after wave of zombies until the level is complete. The game includes power ups and obstacles to make it harder. For instance, don't hit the skateboarding kids. There is also a story mode with 60 missions along with two other game modes. It's simple, it's fun, and it's a short play. The game is a freemium game and that's not great, but everything else works well. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

