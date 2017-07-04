There isn’t much you can do for your body that is better than getting in shape, staying in shape, and working out. It lowers all of the bad things (cholesterol, blood pressure, etc) and heightens all of the good things (muscles, stamina, etc). Owning an Android device won’t do these things for you but there are plenty of apps that can help you along the way. These apps have become shocking good as well. Here are the best Android fitness apps and workout apps.
If we missed any great fitness apps or workout apps, tell us about them in the comments. You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!