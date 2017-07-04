

There isn’t much you can do for your body that is better than getting in shape, staying in shape, and working out. It lowers all of the bad things (cholesterol, blood pressure, etc) and heightens all of the good things (muscles, stamina, etc). Owning an Android device won’t do these things for you but there are plenty of apps that can help you along the way. These apps have become shocking good as well. Here are the best Android fitness apps and workout apps.

Here are some more apps and things you might find useful! Best fitness trackers (June 2017) 10 best running apps for Android

Couch to 5K Price: Free / $3.20 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY C25K Couch to 5K is a fitness app that takes you from being an out of shape couch potato to being ready to run a 5K. It has MyFitnessPal integration, allows you to create music playlists to workout to, and various tracking features for when you go out running. The app also includes zero to 10K, 5K to 10K, and half marathon training programs you can follow as well. The free version is a trial and the full version costs $1.60 as an in app purchase. It’s one of the more decent fitness apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Endomondo Price: Free / $5.99 per month / $29.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Endomondo is considered one of the best of the best fitness apps when it comes to fitness apps. With it you can track your fitness and performance, record pep talks for your friends (and vice versa), and a large list of other things to do and access. Most of the app is free to use. However, you can also pay for the subscription service. With that you can create a personal training plan, analyze heart rate, get rid of ads, and several more features. It’s extremely popular and people seem to like it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

FitNotes Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY A lot of these Android fitness apps try to take direct control of your life and help you get into shape. FitNotes by James Gay does the opposite by letting you do what you do and simply offering to keep a log of it. It’s a free app that features no advertising, includes an exercise database to help you properly categorize your workouts, a workout log so you can keep track of what you’re doing, and you can create custom routines and workouts tailored to yourself. It’s a must have app if you go to the gym or participate in DIY fitness. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Google Fit Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Google Fit has been out for a while. It also gets frequent additions to its feature list. Now, it’s one of the best fitness apps out there. Its best feature is its complete and total integration with Android Wear which makes this a must-try option for those who rock a smartwatch. On top of that, you’ll get stats to analyze, goals to conquer, and various types of tracking. It covers all the basic features very well. That makes it great for beginners. It's also entirely free. That gives it another leg up on a lot of the competition. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Jefit Price: Free / $4.99 / $4.99 per month / $39.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY JEFIT wants to be your personal trainer and there are very few reasons why you shouldn’t let it be that. It contains a database with over 1300 exercises that includes animations on how to do them. There is also the standard fitness tracking along with fitness plans and there is even a social aspect that you can join. It’s highly rated and free to use. There is even a website that syncs with the app. You can buy the pro version of the app for $4.99 and unlock some features. There is an additional subscription service that offers even more features. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Here are some more excellent app lists to check out! 10 best health apps for Android 10 best cooking apps and recipe apps for Android

MyFitnessPal Price: Free / $9.99 per month / $49.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Exercising is extremely important but you’re not going to get very far if you don’t keep an eye on your diet as well. Calorie Counter by MyFitnessPal is pretty much as good as you can possibly get on Android. It logs your calories and has a database of over four million foods so you can find what you ate and keep an accurate count. There is also a web interface you can use if you need it and a pro version for $0.99 available as in app purchase. We understand that this seems odd on a list of workout apps and fitness apps, but dieting is important. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pocket Yoga Price: $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY After about a decade or so of arguing about it, it has finally been decided that yoga is, in fact, a good way to exercise and stay in shape. If you’re getting into yoga, an app like Pocket Yoga is insanely useful. There are over 200 poses along with animations and voice instructions to show (and tell) you how it’s done. It also includes the ability to log your yoga practices and create yoga workouts. It is a little basic and simple, though. Another, far more exciting yoga app is DDP Yoga Now. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Pokemon Go or Ingress Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Pokemon Go and Ingress aren't fitness apps. They're games. However, they are games that require physical effort to play. For those who somehow don't know, Pokemon Go and Ingress are played in the real world. You go to various places, walk around, and either take over hack points (Ingress) or catch Pokemon. Both games have the same central premise. They won't track your walking stats, heart rate, or anything like that. However, it gets you up off the couch and gives you a reason to hang out outside being active. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Progression Fitness Tracker Price: Free / Up to $9.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Progression is a recommendation from our readers and it turns out to be a solid fitness application. The app contains built-in exercise regimens for you to follow or you can make your own. This is helpful for people with exercise restrictions or want to work on a specific thing (cardio over weight training, for instance). The app relies on a time trial style method of motivation where you strive to beat what you did the last time you worked out over and over again. It also a decent looking app. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Runkeeper Price: Free / $9.99 per month / $39.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY RunKeeper is another one of those Android fitness apps that a virtual boatload of people have used. This one focuses around being a performance tracker for you runners out there. You can create running routes, keep track of your performance, create fitness plans, and you can integrate various hardware to measure your heart rate. It does support other types of workouts which is a nice touch and there are even plans if you’re training for part of a marathon or a whole one. It is also integrated into a bunch of other fitness apps (some of them are on this very list) and fitness devices. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Yes, we have even more app lists for you to check out! 15 best Android apps of 2017 10 best Android diet apps and Android nutrition apps

Runtastic Price: Free / $2.99-$4.97 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Runtastic is another highly rated fitness app that a lot of people enjoy. It has Android Wear support as well as GPS tracking for your running, walking, biking, and jogging routes. It includes a lot of fitness tracking including graphs, customizable dashboard so you only get the info you want, and it integrates with a number of big name music apps so you can listen to tunes while you work out. You can get some of the functionality for free. You'll have to get the subscription in order to get all of the features. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Stronglifts 5x5 Workout Price: Free / Up to $9.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Stronglifts 5x5 Workout is an app for those looking for strength training workout apps. It works with the popular Stronglifts workout routine. Along with that, the app keeps track of your stats, has video workouts to follow along with, a timer, a calendar, and pretty much everything you need for the workout. There is also Android Wear support if you need that. This is a lot like other specialized workout apps and fitness apps. However, this one has the benefit of not being crazy difficult for beginners. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Strava Price: Free / $7.99 per month / $59.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Strava is a favorite among our readership and they were quite disappointed that we overlooked this one when this list was first released. The app contains a fun leaderboard set up where you can compete with yourself, your friends, people in your area, and pros to see how you stack up. There are also various ways to share various things and Strava really does a great job in bringing the social aspect of exercise to the forefront. The UI is clean and friendly and premium users get a lot more features. It’s an overall positive experience, especially if you’re a socialite. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Sworkit Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $59.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Sworkit by Nexercise Apps Inc wants to be your personal trainer and the kicker is that it tries to do it without requiring you to go to the gym. The app has a number of built-in exercise regimens depending on what you need and that includes yoga. You can also craft your own if you need to and the app includes over 160 exercises that you can craft yours with. It’s free with no in app purchases and its lighter, no-gym approach is great for people who can’t afford that kind of lifestyle. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

You Are Your Own Gym Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY You Are Your Own Gym is one of the more unique fitness apps and workout apps. There are over 200 exercises in the app. None of them require any equipment. You can open the app, do the exercise virtually anywhere, and then go about your day. This is a great app for those just starting out and also don't have the money for expensive gear or gym memberships. There is also a series of workout DVDs available on Google Play as separate purchases and downloads. You shouldn't need them if you're just starting out, though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading! Here are a few final recommendations! 15 best free Android apps of 2017! 10 best Android Wear apps

If we missed any great fitness apps or workout apps, tell us about them in the comments. You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game lists!