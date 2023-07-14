Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Fitness tracking is an essential part of working out. It lets you view your progress over months and years. Additionally, it helps encourage you to do your best to improve your numbers. Fitness tracking apps come in many shapes and sizes. Some are simple gym logs like FitNotes or even simpler tracking apps like Leap Fitness’ step counter. Plus, you have full options like MyFitnessPal and Google Fit or apps with compatible hardware like Fitbit. Many options exist, but we can help you find the best ones. Here are the best fitness tracker apps for Android.

Fitness22: Running Distance Tracker Price: Free / $9.99 per month / $29.99 per year

Fitness22 Running Distance Tracker is exactly what the name implies. It tracks your distance if you take a walk or a run. It has many standard features, like total distance, average pace, pace per mile (or kilometer), a run log, and other helpful features. You can also pass your music through the app for some motivation, and the app tells you when you’ve run a mile (or kilometer) and what your pace was during that mile (or kilometer). Most of the basic functions are free in the app. A variety of workout routines require either a subscription or a lifetime purchase.

FitNotes Price: Free / $5.99

FitNotes is a simple and basic fitness tracker app. You can use it for various exercise styles, including bodybuilding, cardio, running, and whatever else, really. You also get calendar features, the ability to create custom exercise routines, and cloud storage options for backup and restore. It’s good for those who don’t want anything super heavy or packed with too many features. Plus, you can keep track of basically any exercise that you can think of. The app is free, with an optional $5.99 donation version to support development.

Google Fit Price: Free

Google Fit is one of Google’s fitness tracking solutions. It takes a simpler, less granular approach to fitness tracking. Its tracking is super basic on both your mobile phone and your Wear OS smartwatch if you have one. Google Fit uses metrics like Heart Points and Move Minutes to show if you are getting enough exercise. You earn Move Minutes by moving your body and Heart Points by increasing your heart rate. It can track some exercises also, and can collate data from numerous third-party services. This is a decent solution for beginners, intermediates, and people who don’t want the super tedious methods of more hardcore fitness tracker apps.

JEFIT Workout Tracker Price: Free / $12.99 per month / $69.99 per year

JEFIT Workout Tracker is a decent fitness tracker app with many features. The app features fitness tracking, cross-platform support (Android, iOS, and web), training programs, and little things like workout timers. It supports over 1,300 workouts, and you can track yourself doing any of them. You can also set goals, see video examples of every workout, and track your progress over time. The app has a free version which is okay, but other monthly and annual subscription options unlock everything.

Leap Fitness Step Counter Price: Free / $2.99

Leap Fitness Step Counter is a good, simple step counter app. It tracks your steps, requires no sign-in, and doesn’t use GPS tracking. That makes it an excellent app for privacy and simplicity. It really only tracks your steps, tracks your progress, and makes sure you hit your goals every day. There are some backup and restore options, along with some theming options. There is a free version and a pro version that removes ads. It’s a competent step tracker app for those who need something basic.

MyFitnessPal Price: Free / $19.99 per month / $79.99 per year

MyFitnessPal is an all-in-one solution for both fitness and dieting. It has various tracking tools for both your nutrition and whatever kind of exercise you enjoy. It also has support for over 50 other exercise and nutrition apps and a variety of hardware devices. It’s one of the heaviest solutions on the list and also among the most expensive. However, it does do just about everything. The UI is pretty decent for how many things this app can do. The free version does come with some features. There is a subscription that unlocks everything. It’s expensive, but it does the work of three apps, so it’s something to consider.

Runkeeper Price: Free / $9.99 per month / $39.99 per year

Runkeeper is a fitness tracker app for runners. It tracks things like the distance, pace, and frequency of your runs. The app has support for Wear OS devices and other apps like MyFitnessPal. It works pretty well. You hit the go button and then start running. The app does the rest. It also includes a stopwatch mode for things like indoor cardio via treadmill. It even has Spotify integration, although we would’ve liked integration with other music apps too. In any case, like MyFitnessPal, you can get some stuff for free. There is a subscription for the rest of it if you want it. It’s suitable for runners, but that’s about it.

Strava Price: Free / $7.99 per month / $59.99 per year

Strava is a well-known quantity in the fitness tracking world. It earns its place on almost every fitness app list thanks to its versatility, with the ability to track multiple activities, including runs and cycles. More importantly, it gathers data from these activities and encourages you to improve with each workout. Strava does have a free tier, and you can use it across a bevy of devices and platforms, making it a must-have utility knife in the health world.

Strong: Exercise Gym Log Price: Free / $4.99 per month / $29.99 per year / $99.99 once

Strong: Exercise Gym Log is a gym log similar to FitNotes. You can input all of your exercise routines and track them over time. It includes some unique tools like a warm-up calculator and tips on improving strength from your previous numbers. It has a few extra features from something like FitNotes, but you sacrifice a little bit of ease of use in the process. The UI is also clean and easy to use. This one has a subscription cost, but you can fork out $99.99 once and buy the whole app with a lifetime license.

OEM fitness tracker apps Price: Free (usually)

Some Android devices come with fitness tracker apps. Samsung Health is a notable example. These apps can track your steps, some dietary tracking, and more. Samsung Health can even track stuff like blood pressure and blood glucose levels. The features vary from device to device. However, if you have a device with built-in fitness tracking, we recommend giving it the old college try to see if it works for you. After all, it’s supported directly by the phone maker and costs nothing.

Hardware fitness trackers Price: Varies, but the apps are free

Fitness tracker hardware is widely available. You’ve probably heard of many brands, like Fitbit, Garmin, and Xiaomi. You wear these devices, and they track your stats. They all have an official app where you can view progress, see what you’ve done, and see your progress over time. Fitbit is probably the most popular example. The hardware is relatively inexpensive compared to a fully-fledged smartwatch, but it works pretty well. This, along with something like FitNotes, and you can track basically everything. There are a lot of good fitness trackers out there. We list the best ones linked up at the button below.

FAQs

Which app is best for keeping track of my fitness? The best way to keep track of your fitness is to use a dedicated fitness tracker or smartwatch and their respective apps.

What is the best fitness tracking app on Android? We don’t believe there’s a single best fitness tracking app for Android. Consider your requirements, and then choose an app to cater for those needs.

What is the best free fitness tracking app? We really like Google Fit as a free solution to tracking fitness on Android.

