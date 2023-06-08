Peloton is one of the market’s leading fitness apps for at-home workouts. If you’re a Galaxy Watch-wearing Peloton user, you’re in luck. You can now add Peloton’s Wear OS app to your library to connect the platform to your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5.

Peloton app for Wear OS

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Before you can add Peloton to your Galaxy Watch, make sure you have the Peloton app downloaded on your paired phone. If not, tap the button below to download the app from the Google Play Store. You will also need to create an account if you do not already have one.

How to connect your Galaxy Watch to Peloton

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Once you have it on your phone, connecting the app to your Galaxy Watch is fairly simple. On your smartphone, open the Peloton app and tap More in the bottom right-hand corner, then tap Wear OS > Install now .

and tap in the bottom right-hand corner, then tap > . On your Galaxy Watch, tap Install . Once the download is complete, tap Open .

. Once the download is complete, tap . Tap Allow to enable all permissions on the Wear OS app. You will also need to enable all permissions in the Peloton app on your paired phone.

What can you do with Peloton on your wrist?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

To start, begin a workout in the Peloton app on your paired phone. This will automatically launch a workout screen on your Galaxy Watch and begin to detect your heart rate. During the workout, your watch will display your beats per minute (BPM) and current heart rate zone. After the workout, you will receive an onscreen workout summary.

Do you need to purchase a Peloton bike to access Peloton classes? Fortunately, no, you do not need a branded bike or treadmill to access Peloton classes. You can purchase a Peloton Digital Membership instead for $12.99 per month.

Can you connect Peloton to a Pixel Watch? Yes, you can. The directions above apply to all Wear OS 3 watches including the Google Pixel Watch.

