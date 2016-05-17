

Everyone has a love-hate relationship with money. We need it to buy those things that we need, but keeping a hold of it can be a real pain in the rear end. There are bills to pay, food to buy, and if you have a little left over, a little entertainment so we don’t go insane. If you find that you’re having some money troubles and you want to get on top of your finances, here are the best budget apps and money management apps for Android!

[Price: Free / $4.99]

AndroMoney is one of those apps that has been around for ages and like most budget apps, focuses more on function than on form. The app rocks a Holo-inspired interface that seems simplistic, but it makes up for it by being really easy to use. Features for this app include multiple account management, support for Dropbox and Google Drive, built-in calculators, various charts for analytical views of your spending habits, password protection, and categorical organization. It’s simple, but powerful and there’s a free version you can download!



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Expense IQ is a slightly more polished budget app that has Material Design and gives you a lot of information. Like most, it keeps track of your money, daily expenses, and various bills that you have to pay. It will also generate reports so you can get an overview of how you spend your money so you can fix any problems if they arise. This one also features multiple currencies, split-transactions, cloud syncing, QIF and CSV support, and it even comes with widgets for your convenience. It’s free to use, but you may have to pay for a few of the extra features.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Fast Budget is another expense manager that has a good amount of polish and Material Design. On top of keeping track of your budget and balances, you can also keep track of your credit card(s), categorize things for better organization, and a quick method for entering daily transactions. It also comes with charts and overviews so you can see where your money is going, a calendar so you can plan things like paydays and bill payments, and it comes with syncing with up to five devices. You can also export to CSV if you need to.



[Price: Free]

Financial Calculators is a set of calculators specifically made to help with financial problems. You can find a variety of calculators here, including various loan calculators and calculators for APR, 401k, IRA, assets, retirement, stocks, credit cards, auto loans, and even some day-to-day helpful stuff like a tip calculator, a fuel calculator, and a paycheck tax calculator. You’ll have to check out the Google Play listing to see the impressive list for yourself, and the app is free with no in-app purchases.



[Price: Free / $4.00]

Financisto has been around for a while and it’s a very powerful money management app. You can see things like an overview of your budget and balances along with multi-account management, recurring payments (bills), cloud backup, QIF and CSV support, and even exchange rates. The app is in the process of being updated to a more modern design, but for now the design is probably the app’s largest weak point. It otherwise works fairly well and there’s a free version you can use before you buy it.



See also: On a budget? Here are the best FREE Android apps!

[Price: Free]

Mint and Mint Bills are two budget apps that should help you get just about everything done and managed. They’re developed by Intuit Inc, the same company that does Turbo Tax so there is a little bit of a name drop with these two apps. Both apps have a ton of features, including personal finance organization, bill paying, keeping track of your spending trends, and you can even get stuff like a free credit score, offline support, and creating financial goals (for things like vacations). You can check out Mint by using the button below or Mint Bills by click here! Both apps are entirely free.



[Price: Free / $2.49]

Monefy is one of the newer money management apps on the block and it’s pretty nice. It features Material Design and an app layout that’s easy to understand and simple to use. It features the basic stuff like budgeting, balances, and transaction tracking. It also has passcode protection, multi-account support, a built-in calculator, and various currencies. It’s powerful enough to be useful, but simple enough to be used by someone who is just beginning their money budgeting journey. There is a free and paid version, neither of which have ads.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Money Lover is an increasingly popular expense app that has a lot going for it. It contains the basic money management features, but also has multi-device syncing, bill reminders, reports of your spending habits, and some less common features like DashClock support, multi-currency support, and a built-in calculator. It also comes with a fairly unique and fun “map of your spending” that helps you visualize where your money is going. The whole experience is wrapped up in Material Design which is always a plus. It’s free to use, but you may have to pay for some features using in-app purchases.



[Price: Free / $3.99]

Money Manager Expense and Budget is another up-and-coming budget app that has all of the features you probably need. The free version comes with most of the features, including money management features, a passcode to keep things secure, stats about your spending, and backup and restore functions. The paid version removes ads, and gives you the ability to add in unlimited assets (the free version is limited to ten). It’s powerful enough to be taken seriously and the app design is modern and enjoyable.



[Price: Free / $3.30]

Spending Tracker is a more simple approach to money management. It comes with a slightly antiquated, but still amazingly efficient Holo-inspired interface that helps you get around the app quickly with an entirely different layout for tablet users. You can track your expenses by month, week, or year, create budgets, see summaries of your expenditures, and log your expenses. This one also comes with widgets, tips for how to save and spend money, and multi-account support. If you go pro, you’ll also get multi-device syncing.



Related best app lists:

If we missed any of the best budget apps and money management apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.