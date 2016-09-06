

Everybody needs a calculator. Because of this, there have been many calculators through the years and they’re actually pretty easy to find. Most people use them to figure out stuff like how much to tip at restaurants and students literally must have them for school. Believe it or not, Android can solve all of your needs in this instance. Here are the best calculator apps for Android!

[Price: Free]

Andie Graph and Droid48 are calculator emulators that allow you to run various scientific calculators. Andie Graph focuses more on the TI series and you’ll be able to emulate the popular TI-82, 83, 83+, 85, and 86 models right there on your device. Droid48, on the other hand, emulates the HP48 scientific calculator. Droid48 should work right out of the box while Andie Graph will require some set, which you can read the tutorial for here. Both apps are completely free (and open source). You can grab Andie Graph by clicking the button below or pick up Droid48 by clicking here.



[Price: Free]

Google Calculator is probably the best option for those who need something simple. It features a Material Design-inspired interface with nice, large buttons and it works rather quickly. You can get some scientific calculator use out of it but it won’t suffice for anything more than the basics, really. It’ll work just as well on tablets as it does on a phone and there is even Android Wear support. It’s completely free with no in-app purchases and no advertising. There are plenty of other Material Design calculators out there, but this one is definitely the best one. Another excellent option in this space is the one released by ASUS that is surprisingly good.



[Price: Free / $2.99 each]

Calculator Plus and Fraction Calculator are two of the better calculator apps and they’re done up by the same developer. Calculator Plus is the more simple option of the two. It features an expanded memory feature that will remember virtually all of your calculations and the app will actually show its work in some instances. Fraction Calculator is a calculator design specifically to show you fractions. When you divide two numbers together, you have the option to have it show a fraction instead of a decimal value. The only caveat is that they’re not the most attractive calculators out there. Both of them are free to demo and $2.99 to purchase. Click the button to check them out!



[Price: Free]

Financial Calculators is a series of calculators to help you make sense of your finances. It features dozens of modes that can help you quickly and easily calculate anything from 401k contributions to student loan repayment, home loan interest, and even how many taxes you owe out of each paycheck. There have been a few bugs reported with a few of the modes, but the vast majority of them work perfectly. Anybody who needs help with calculating their finances should check this out. It’s completely free and one of the must-try calculator apps.



[Price: Free / $3.49]

Graphing Calculator by Mathlab is one of the more in-depth calculators available. It’s meant for educational purposes and has a ton of stuff baked in to help people learn the math better. You’ll have access to nine work spaces to do different problems without leaving one behind, 3D graphics to see better representations of the data, and you can even save functions and expressions for future use. This probably isn’t something for the general masses, but those in school could find a good use for it. There is a free version you can use with the pro version adding some extra features.



See also: The best Android apps, ever!

[Price: Free / $4.99]

Handyman Calculator is another one of those unique calculator apps that has a ton of uses. This one has a focus on various types of construction and carpentry to help make those processes easier. You’ll find modes to help you figure out a variety of things including angle, electrical, unit conversion (density, temperature, and many others), and various build materials. There is also a fraction calculator built-in. The only downside is that the interface looks pretty old and rough around the edges. You can check it out for free or buy the pro version for $4.99.



[Price: Free / $2.49]

HiPER Scientific Calculator is one of the better calculator apps, especially for educational use. It has most of the basic scientific calculator functions, a built-in unit converter with over 200 units, and even some obscure features like a random number generator, permutations, etc. Most of the features are available in the free version with the pro version offering up to 100 decimal places and nine digits of exponents. This one also supports theming if you’re into that kind of thing. It’s definitely worth a shot.



[Price: Free]

MyScript Calculator is one of the more unique calculator apps on the list. This one allows you to actually draw out your equations on the device and it’ll give you an answer. It’s true that you’ll lose a tad of efficiency by actually writing out the problem, but some equations can be difficult to type out on a screen over and over again. You’ll find that it works best on devices with a stylus and the app supports all of the basic operators. It’s completely free to download and use which makes it worth a shot.



[Price: Free / $3.49]

RealCalc has been one of the most stable and reliable calculator apps on Android for years. It packs a ton of features, including modes for degrees, radians, and gradians along with binary, octal, and hexadecimal modes. There are also user-customizable constants and conversions to help make things easier. Aside from that, virtually all scientific calculator functions should be present. About the only thing we didn’t like was how cramped the interface is but that’s kind of expected in this space. You can pick up the free version to check it out or buy it for $3.49.



[Price: $2.99]

Wolfram Alpha is probably the most unique app on this list. It doesn’t necessarily fit into the calculator apps paradigm on the face of it, but it can be used as one if needed. What Wolfram Alpha actually does is show you a ton of information about stats, math, physics, chemistry, engineering, and other STEM related things. However, if you plug an equation into the app, the app should actually solve it and show you the steps taken to get there. This is invaluable for higher math learning, especially in college. It’s $2.99 which is a small price to pay for how awesome it is.



Related best app lists:

If we missed any of the best calculator apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.