Shopping online is pretty much the way to shop these days. Brick and mortar stores are fun, but at the end of the day, the ability to pick up your mobile device and search for stuff online is just infinitely more convenient. There are a ton of ways and apps you can use to shop for stuff on your mobile device. Here are the best shopping apps for Android.

Amazon Price: Free / $99.99 per year / $10.99 per month No shopping apps list would be complete without Amazon. It's the proverbial mega-mall of the Internet and millions of people use it every year. You can find practically any kind of product you can think of and the addition of things like Amazon Pantry even let you shop for food and beverage items. They also have things like Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day where you can find stuff on the cheap if you keep up on it. It's quick, simple, and easy to understand. You probably already have an account, you might as well use it. You can pay extra to get Amazon Prime which also adds some additional shopping features.

CL Pro Price: Free CL Pro is a Craigslist app. It allows you to surf Craigslist for things that other people are selling. You'll have a bunch of options. For instance, you can add filters to narrow stuff down. You can also save searches for future reference if you need to. It also boasts an easy-to-use interface and a simpler experience with fewer permissions. There is also the option to search for stuff like jobs, services, and other stuff. It's one of the better local shopping apps, although services like 5miles, letgo, OfferUp, VarageSale, and others will work just as well!

eBay Price: Free eBay is another ubiquitous name in online shopping. It's been around forever and everyone knows what it is. The app is pretty decent and lets you do pretty much everything you can do on the website including bidding, searching, purchasing, and checking on items that you're selling. You can find some great stuff here for good prices if you're patient enough. It may not be an every day kind of app like Amazon but it's still fun to browse to see what you might find. It's one of those shopping apps that's always fun to just browse.

Etsy Price: Free Etsy is kind of like the flea market of the Internet for indie artists and designers. There are well over ten million items from 800,000 sellers. You'll no doubt find some truly unique, one of a kind stuff on Etsy and a good percentage of them are produced on limited runs. The app allows you to explore and buy items as well as manage your shop if you're a seller. It also comes with Google Wallet and PayPal support for easier check outs and you can find upcoming events from sellers in your area for exclusive items. It's one of the more unique shopping apps because many things there are one-of-a-kind.

Google Search Price: Free Google Search has a built-in shopping app along with all of the other stuff it does. Whenever you make a search for a product, you have the option of tapping the Shopping tab. You'll be able to see the item you searched for, what it costs, and most of the websites that will sell it. This is a great way to price check against various stores. You can then open that store's app or just use your browser to finish your purchases. It's a great way to window shop and find virtually anything.

Groupon Price: Free Groupon is another coupons app and arguably the most well-known on this list. It claims to be able to deals for up to 50%-70% off of quality items although in most cases it's less than that. Using the mobile app, you can buy and participate in deals, track your purchased vouchers, and redeem coupons using the app. There are some more advanced features for those who are really into coupons. You can also share deals with friends and family, track deals by location and expiration date, and more. It's a solid coupons app. It also works for online stores and the usual brick-and-mortar stores.

Jet Price: Free Jet is a unique shopping app that lets you shop for various things and get savings when you buy certain "smart items" together. It has a ton of stuff for sale so it shouldn't be hard to find what you're looking for. You'll also get free shipping once your order amount gets high enough and you'll also get Android Pay support, one-click re-ordering, and some odd, but unique tactics like giving you the opportunity to waive return rights in order to save a bit more money. It looks like fun and it's worth a shot.

Newegg Price: Free / $49.99 per year It took a while but Newegg finally got their mobile app in a spot where it's actually really good. With the mobile app you can browse various deals, manage your wishlists, search for items, and purchase items. There are even deals tailored specifically for the mobile app that you won't find on the desktop site. When it comes to consumer electronics, this is probably better than Best Buy and the user reviews are generally a little more educated than more mainstream sites like Amazon (just a little bit). If you're looking for electronics, try this. You can pick up a Premier account for $49.99 per year which comes with extra shopping perks.

Wish Price: Free Wish is one of those shopping apps that lets you search for sales. It boasts the ability to get people up to 80% off of some items. Of course, that doesn't guarantee that the items you want will be cheap, but a sale is a sale. It's probably not great for day-to-day browsing, but finding something you've been wanting on sale has its perks. The app itself is well done and easy to use. There are also a few categories to help keep things in line. It's good, but not great. However, getting stuff for cheap at this scale is worth noting.

Brick-and-mortar store apps Price: Free Brick-and-mortar stores and making a larger push toward mobile shopping apps. This is to compete with the big dogs like Amazon and others. There are tons of options out there, including Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retail stores. You can even find smaller specialty store apps like Gamestop, individual brand shops like Abercrombie and Fitch, and many others. They won't have a selection like the mega-stores such as Amazon, but it's a good place to go if you're looking for something very specific. Plus, most have the ability to ship to a store (or pick up from a store) so you can pick it up there if you don't want something delivered to your home.

