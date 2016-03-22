

We are becoming less and less dependent on mobile networks. You can get a data signal almost everywhere that you can get a mobile signal and most of us are around WiFi most of the time anyway. Technology has progressed to the point where we can now talk over the Internet almost as easily as we can talk on the phone. If you’re ready to make the switch because it’s cheaper, easier, or more efficient, then we’ve got a list of the best apps for VoIP and SIP calls for you.

[Price: Free / $6.99]

GrooVe IP has been around for a while and seems to know what people want. It’s kind of like Skype in that you can call and text people all you want to as long as the other person has GrooVe IP, but you’ll need to either purchase or earn credits to call actual phone numbers. Unlike Skype, GrooVe IP provides you with some free credits each month. The call quality is decent as long as your web connection holds out. It’s a free app that is supported by ads or you can buy it and remove the ads.



[Price: Free]

Google Hangouts is a chat, video, and calling application that comes pre-installed on many Android devices. It’s billed primarily as a chat service but you can make phone calls to any other Hangouts user as well as engage in video chatting. Since virtually everyone who uses Google Android has a Hangouts account by default, it’s easier to convince friends and family to join the service than it is with other services. It’s a good service that works well and the call quality is generally pretty good.



[Price: Free]

Facebook Messenger isn’t all that great when it comes to messaging or calling because it is a noted battery drainer and Facebook as a whole isn’t a great platform. However, almost everyone has a Facebook account which makes Facebook Messenger amazingly accessible. The call and text capabilities do work and the quality is satisfactory so it is an option worth exploring, especially if you use the app heavily already. At the very least, it’s entirely free, but you can only call other Facebook Messenger users.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

KakaoTalk is similar to Google Hangouts in that it’s billed as a chat service that also happens to include calling functionality. The service is clean and has been gaining popularity for years and currently boasts over 150 million active users. You can call people for one on one chats and you can do conference (group) calls as well. It also comes with Android Wear support, voice filters if you want to have a little fun, and you can add people using your Blackberry PIN if you still have yours handy.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

One of the first really big companies to do VoIP and SIP calling was magicJack on PC. They now have a mobile app called magicApp that allows you to do pretty much the same thing. Like most on this list, it is a calling and texting service except this one allows you to call landlines and text actual phone numbers which makes it great for those who have limited minutes or texts on their phone plan. You can go premium for $9.99 per year and get unlimited calls to the US and Canada, unlimited texts to any US phone number, an actual phone number for yourself, and other additional features.



[Price: Free]

Skype has long been a favorite for those looking for a VoIP and SIP service. It’s a lot like Google Hangouts. You can message, call, or video chat with anyone with a Skype account for free and the app integrates with Facebook and Microsoft accounts to make signing up as easy as possible. You can pay for credits that will allow you to call landlines and its cross-platform support is among the best. You can also group chat with up to 300 people, have voice calls with up to 25 people, and video calls with up to 25 people.



[Price: Free]

Signal Private Messenger is an up-and-coming messenger service that boasts privacy above all else. You can text message and call other Signal users all you want, free of charge. In terms of sheer features, it’s not as feature as heavy as others but you can engage with group messaging and the app integrates directly with your current phone number and address book which is awesome. It’s also open source and highly secure for those with additional security needs.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Viber has been in the VoIP and SIP game for many years on Android and it remains one of the best options if you want to make Internet phone calls. It has evolved since its earliest days and is now a full-fledged chat service that also lets you make phone calls. It also supports video calls. You can engage with public chats, attach files, and delete messages after they have been sent which is a nifty feature to have. It has a ton of other features, cross-platform support, and it’s easy to use.



[Price: Free]

WhatsApp is a relatively newer entrant to the VoIP and SIP game but they’ve already made some big waves. WhatsApp is among the largest messengers in all the free world, rivaling Facebook and Google when it comes to active users. That means it should be easy to get your friends to join if they haven’t done so already. It doesn’t allow calling to landlines or texting to actual phone numbers, but you can message and call any WhatsApp member free of charge which is always nice.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Zoiper is unique in that it’s one of the few VOIP and SIP apps left that focuses just on voice calls and still gets updated by the developers. It includes Bluetooth support, the ability to make decent calls even over lesser Internet connections, IAX support, and support for a variety of other protocols. If you go gold, you can also get video calling support, call transferring, and even better audio. It’s a solid option if you just need voice calling and don’t care about all that other stuff.



