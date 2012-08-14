With Android’s apps for cycling and biking, you’ll have full control both of your cycling or biking destinations and scheduling of these activities. Everything you’ll need for a convenient and fun way to enjoy a ride is provided. You don’t need to experience the inconvenience of having to bring a map to help you navigate your path. All you need is one of the apps below, and you’re ready to go.

Just want to have fun while sitting down? No problem! Cycling and biking games can provide you with the same fun without your breaking a sweat.

Let’s check out some of the best Android apps for biking and cycling.

Are you worried about not getting accurate updates and results from your cycling habits? Let MapMYRIDE GPS Cycling Riding help.

Using GPS, the app can track the routes and distances that you take every time you go out for cycling or bike riding. You can even track the speed and pace you take on the same activities. Adding to its benefits is the app’s ability to count the calories you’ve burned while cycling. As long as you have your Android device installed with the MapMYRIDE app, all you need for a wholesome cycling and biking experience will be available.

The app has a built-in training log which records duration, distance, pace, speed, elevation, and calories burned for each workout, so you always have the updates that you need. You will also have the choice to challenge friends, join groups, and stay connected to your online fitness community since the app makes your record available on the MapMyFITNESS site.

With MapMyRIDE GPS Cycling Riding, you’ll have a fun cycling experience with everyone else.

For an interactive and fun way of monitoring your cycling and biking activities, try the My Tracks app. You can share your online GPS tracks online via Facebook, Twitter, Google Maps, and many more.

Speed? Path? Distance? Elevation? The app records these accurately for whatever activity you engage in. Use of My Tracks is not limited to cyclists and bikers; it can also be used by folks who want their activity statistics carefully recorded. The app works efficiently, even when you’re running or when you’re simply taking a walk outside. Whatever outdoor activity you do, My Tracks will be a great help.

Since My Tracks shows live statistics of your activity progress through GPS, you’ll need one of the GPS-enabled Android phones before you can install and use it. Right after you fire it up, you might have to wait for a couple of minutes before you can run the application since it needs to obtain an initial GPS lock. Obtaining this might vary in speed, especially if the sky is partly cloudy.

The app shows your elevation on a map and highlights the path that you’ve taken. So, if you’re now ready to take off and enjoy tracking your progress, the My Tracks app is what you’re looking for.

Are you competent enough to be the king or the queen of the mountains? Strava cycling will give you the answer.

The app records all your ride progress and provides you with an overall analysis of your performance for every activity. It also allows you to find great places around the world where you might want take your next ride. If you want to get more features, you can always visit the app’s official website at www.strava.com and get an analysis of your heart rate, power, cadence, and more.

You can challenge other app users and outscore them. You can also set personal records, beat your friends’ best times, and grab the honor of being crowned as the King or Queen of the Mountain. Moreover, you’ll also get the chance to interact with pros online, share and compare your rides, and comment on others’ posts.

To quote Road Bike action magazine, “Be forewarned: Strava can easily become an addiction.” The good thing is, the app is a healthy addiction. It brings out your inner confidence while improving your physical strength.

So. for a powerful experience online with your cycling pals, install Strava Cycling now.

SpeedView: GPS Speedometer is the ideal app for measuring your speed during outdoor activities. It has an advanced speedometer application that uses the phone’s built-in GPS to show your average or maximum speed. It also tracks distances, time traveled, and the direction that you’re taking.

Some of the app’s notable features include the Speed Graph that displays your speed data for the last several minutes in the form of graph, and the Speed Warning, which allows you to set the speed limits for a certain road type. If you follow the preferable speed, you’ll receive a visual or sound notification.

Since the app covers various outdoor activities, it also supports various distance units like meters, kilometers, miles and nautical miles. Since the app works with your Android device’s GPS, disruptions like atmospheric conditions, obstructions, and the visibility of satellites can affect the results that will be given to you.

Nevertheless, the app is still one of the best speed measuring tools for Android users.

A quick and informative app to track your outdoor activity progress, the SportsTracker (by STL) app analyzes your workout performance quickly and updates you on your workout progress.

SportsTracker works great with bikers and cyclists who crave for up-to-date reports about their performance. You can monitor your speed, distance, time, pace, and even your altitude gain or loss while doing your activity. Available training plans offer various intervals that you can apply to your activity.

For instance, if you like to try the 2.5 kilometer distance, sets of horizontal bars with corresponding distances on the left side will be displayed on your phone screen. The first bar will start on the shortest distance of 500 meters, which also provides you with the minimum and maximum speed you need to follow to finish the entire track on time. The next bar will be the 1,000th kilometer, and so on until it reaches your desired distance, which is 2.5 kilometers.

SportsTracker prompts you with voice feedback every time you change your pace from what’s directed by the plan. This way, you’ll always be notified whether or not you’re still within the set speed.

The app includes a Calorie Reader, Track Replay on Google Maps, weather updates, skin temperature reader, and many more. With SportsTracker (by STL), you’ll enjoy a worthwhile cycling or biking experience.

Enjoy a whole new cycling or biking experience with HIIT Interval Training TimerAD. Armed with a variety of interval timers and training plans, you can schedule your cycling or biking activities at any pace you want.

The app is equipped with countdown timer and stopwatch, allowing you to take full control of your daily workout activities. The app is not just applicable for cyclist and bikers. It can also be used by runners, weightlifters, and many more.

If you want wider choices of training modules, HIIT Interval Training allows you to download training modules from the Internet. You can even upload your training results, and show them around the world. If you like endurance training, then this app gives you the power to provide training modules into one session.

Regarded as the highest rated app for distance-based activity, Endomondo Sports Tracker is an ideal app for cycling, running, walking, and more. Like most sports tracking apps, Endomondo provides detailed records of your speed, duration, and distance progress during your desired activity.

What makes this app unique is its wide coverage of interactivity. For instance, you can get live pep talks from your friends even while biking along the city streets. They just need to write a short message for you through the app’s website, and the message will then be read out loud to you seconds later.

The app lets you post your progress on your Facebook timeline and allows you to see your friends’ progress data, as well. You can challenge your friends’ scores and ask the aid of the app’s audio coach to help you perform better. Even if you’re working or staying at home, you can also use the app to study the routes nearby and navigate around.

You may also keep a log of your music playlist which you can use every workout session. You can customize your main screen so that only valuable information is displayed or have access to your online settings like Profile and Sharing.

Lose weight, build muscles, burn fat, and watch the changes on your calorie counter graph with AllSports GPS Free.

You can use it as a personal coach for your training and during marathon events. You may view your workout progress and specific locations where you want to do outdoor activities. Moreover, the app also lets you view 25 on-the-go stats including your time, distance, speed, and pace.

The app uses the GPS sensor on your Android phone, so it needs no cellular or data signals for you to see how fast you’re going, how far you’ve gone, or how many calories you’ve burned in one session.

If you want to share your workout and training session information with other app users, just log in to the app’s official website, allsportgps.com, and post it there. You can also post your progress via Facebook and Twitter.

Want to have backup records of your training results? Just log on to the app’s official website where you can store unlimited workout records. These records can be seen every time you feel like using them as references for your next activity. If you want to plan for future workouts, the app allows you to use the free web-based map tools for a better view of best locations.

Sygic: GPS Navigation is a voice-guided GPS navigation app that gives you various navigation features like spoken street names and 3D cities and landscapes.

The app is very useful if you’re doing activities like cycling, biking, running, and more by providing you with an interactive way of searching for places for your workout. By simply tapping on a certain street, its related information like traffic jams, will be displayed.

The app has compass-assisted direction detection which provides users accurate information about a location. By using Sygic: GPS Navigation, you’ll know the full extent of traffic at a certain place. You can estimate the delay for each traffic jam, and receive new updates of traffic delays.

With over 5 million downloads, the app proves to be widely used by Android users around the globe. So, if you fancy the thought of being able to see what’s going on at your target destination, then Sygic: GPS Navigation is a must-have app.

Bike Track is an app created exclusively for bike lovers. It gives users driving information, such as their speed and time consumed in the course of their activity. Bike Track also marks the path that you’ve already taken. You have the option to place photos and attach memos or reminders to the locations on your screen.

To monitor your biking progress, the app allows you to record the entire course of your activity in relation to the distance covered. After you finish a session, you will be given an evaluation detailing your top speed, days of continuous riding, and many more.

The app is only applicable to bikers, so if you’re a die-hard biker, then Bike Track just might be one of your best biking companions.

Do you love to go biking and cycling? And, do you leverage your Android phone for such healthy and sweaty outdoor activities? Which of these best Android apps for biking and cycling do you use on your Android phone? In the comments section, let us know about the biking and cycling apps that you use, or vote in our poll below.

