The Fitbit app could soon become something entirely different

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR New clues suggest Google might be planning to rename the Fitbit app to “Google Health.”

A logo and the “Google Health Premium” branding have been spotted on Google’s own website.

Fitbit’s iOS app has also been found using the new branding while listing Google Health Premium prices.

Google seems to be in the midst of a major Fitbit rebranding exercise that could result in new names for the Fitbit app and the Fitbit Premium subscription service.

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According to a tip received by 9to5Google, Google could rename the Fitbit app to “Google Health.” It also looks like this rebranding will come with a new brushstroke-style heart logo featuring Google’s signature blue, green, yellow, and red gradient colors.

This new logo and the “Google Health Premium” name were spotted in international Google Store listings when adding a Pixel Watch or Fitbit device to the cart. An Apple App Store listing for the Fitbit app was also spotted with the same branding and pricing for the renamed subscription. While the “In-app purchases” section reflected the new name, the pricing shown there was the same as the current $9.99 per month or $79.99 annual Fitbit Premium membership.

Google appears to have since removed this logo and mentions of “Google Health Premium” from its website and the App Store. It’s possible the company pushed these changes live prematurely or is still finalizing its rebranding strategy behind the scenes.

What does seem increasingly clear is the direction Google is heading in. While Fitbit branding is expected to stick around for hardware, like the upcoming “Google Fitbit Air” fitness band, software and services could be brought under the Google umbrella, marking one of the most visible changes yet in Google’s gradual absorption of Fitbit.

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