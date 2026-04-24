Android's Linux Terminal app just got a lot more colorful with theme support

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority The Linux Terminal running on the cover screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 7

TL;DR Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1 introduces a “Theme” menu in the Terminal app with light and dark defaults.

Users can now import external themes in Alacritty (.toml) format directly from the file manager.

While the terminal area adopts the new colors, the app’s header remains unchanged.

Recent Android Canary releases brought along a modern UI to Android’s Linux Terminal app. Google is extending the blessings to Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1, released this week, as it brings theme support for the Terminal app.

On the latest Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1, you can now import themes for the Terminal app. There’s a new “Theme” option in Terminal settings, with a few light and dark themes available by default.

There’s also a “Download more themes” option at the bottom, with subtext noting that users can download themes in Alacritty format (.toml).

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Clicking on the download option opens terminalcolors.com in the system browser, where you can explore and download themes in several formats (including Alacritty).

You can download themes from your phone’s browser, and opening them through any file manager will automatically import the theme into the Terminal app. Once imported, you can find them in Terminal’s theme list.

Themes don’t affect the header area. They only change the elements rendered in the terminal area. If you don’t like an imported theme, you can delete it by pressing the delete icon.

We’ll keep you updated on the progress of the themes feature and the Terminal app, and if we discover new features in Android 17 builds.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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