Thanks to their ease of use, affordable price tags, and great performance, Chromebooks are becoming more and more popular, especially in education, where they are currently being used by more than 20 million students.

In 2015, over 5 million of them were shipped out to consumers and according to the recent study, their sales are expected to exceed 17 million units by 2023. One of the reasons for their increased popularity is that back in May, Google announced that Android apps are coming to Chromebooks. This will obviously make the devices, which are already outselling Apple’s Macbooks, even more in demand.

After the announcement, we saw quite a few Chromebooks hit the market. One of them was Acer’s R13 that first saw the light of day back at IFA 2016. The device recently started shipping out to consumers but surprisingly without support for Android apps.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for the functionality to become available. Acer’s R13 Chromebook now has full support for Android apps in the Chrome OS beta channel, while support on the stable channel is expected to hit the device in December.

The R13 joins Chromebook Pixel 2015, Acer Chromebook R11 and Asus Chromebook Flip in the select club of Chrome OS devices that can run Android applications.

For those of you who already own the device and want to check out the new feature first hand, simply go to Settings > About Chrome OS > More Info > Change Channel > Beta. Wait a few minutes for the update to be downloaded, restart your device, and you’re done. All that’s left is for you to test drive the new feature and have some fun in the process. Enjoy!

This article originally appeared on our sister site TabTimes.