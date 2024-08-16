Need a replacement Chromebook charger? These are your best choices.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Most Chromebooks offer all-day battery life, and they run on Google’s light and fast Chrome OS. However, even the best batteries hit zero eventually, so you’ll want a trusty charger handy. If your current charger shows some wear or you’ve lost it, it is time to upgrade. Here are some of the best Chromebook replacement chargers you can pick up right now.

Many Chromebook manufacturers have historically used unique connections, so there aren’t many universal options. However, USB-C is becoming the preference of most newer models. This is why we also added a section with universal chargers for those with older Chromebooks that don’t use USB-C.

The best replacement Chromebook chargers:

Note: This list can be a bit confusing as some newer models rely on USB-C charging while others use a DC plug. Double-check your Chromebook carefully before you order!

ASUS Chromebook charger

ASUS sells some great Chromebook chargers, such as the ASUS 65W USB-C Adapter. It can juice up most Chromebooks thanks to its max 65W output, and comes with USB PD 3.0 support. Not only that, but the unit is nicely designed, has a small profile, and includes cable management accessories like the velcro strap.

The price is pretty reasonable, too. This charger costs $60, and you can get it straight from ASUS.

HP Chromebook charger

Most HP Chromebooks charge at 45W speeds, but the company has something very special if you’re looking for a replacement charger. It is slimmer, has a great design, and even sports a braided cable. To sweeten the deal, it also supports charging speeds of up to 65W.

Most modern HP Chromebooks now support USB-C, which is the port this charger uses. This means you can use it with more power-hungry devices and any other tablet or smartphone. It costs $70, but it is a great Chromebook replacement charger.

HP USB-C 65W Laptop Charger HP USB-C 65W Laptop Charger Very nice design • Long, braided cable • Portable design MSRP: $69.99 See price at HP

Samsung Chromebook charger

This replacement Chromebook charger comes from Superer, and it even features an extra-long 10-foot cable. It’s pretty powerful, with a max output of 65W, but it works with modern Samsung Chromebooks, such as the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Galaxy Chromebook 2 360.

It’s also a very affordable option at just $23.

Superer 65W AC Charger Superer 65W AC Charger Very affordable • Fast 65W charging speeds • Nice design MSRP: $26.99 See price at Amazon

Dell Chromebook charger

If you have a Dell Chromebook and need to replace your charger, you won’t find a better option than this one. There are multiple versions of the Dell Slim Power Adapter. It can charge your Chromebook at 65W, and it goes for $50.

We recommend the 65W or faster version. If you want something much faster, there is actually a 130W model.

Dell 65W AC Adapter Dell 65W AC Adapter Very nice and slim design • Nice construction • 65W charging speeds MSRP: $59.99 See price at Amazon Save $29.68

Ugreen Nexode RG 65W USB-C GaN Charger

The traditional chargers we’ve listed above work great, but technology is no longer as limiting as it once was. These days, mobile chargers can be more than powerful enough to charge Chromebooks. And thanks to GaN technology, they can also be super small and great looking. I mean, just take a look at this one!

The Ugreen Nexode RG 65W USB-C GaN Charger is tiny, and it has an enjoyable, fun design that will definitely start some conversations. Additionally, it can charge your laptop at up to 65W if you’re using the first USB-C port alone. If you’re charging more devices simultaneously, the same port speeds get reduced to 45W, which is still good enough to charge most Chromebooks.

This charger goes for $50, but you can use it for more than just charging your Chromebook. It works with smartphones, tablets, accessories, and anything that can charge over USB-C or USB-A. And if you think this is overkill, there is also a 30W version ($18.19 at Amazon) with a single USB-C port.

UGREEN Uno Charger 65W UGREEN Uno Charger 65W MSRP: $49.99 See price at Amazon Ugreen Nexode RG 65W USB-C GaN Charger

Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger

If you’re looking for a less playful look and even more power from a small multi-port charger, the Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger is definitely one of the best Chromebook chargers you can find. It has a max output of 100W, but this is only when charging a single device using either of the USB-C ports.

This is a pricey charger, at $85, but it is a great performer. You really can’t get much better than this in terms of modern, small, and powerful options. But hey, it’s all about options here, and if you think this 100W multi-port charger is too much, Anker also offers a 67W alternative ($59.99 at Amazon).

If you want some more alternatives, you can also check out our list of the best wall chargers. Just make sure they support enough wattage to charge your Chromebook.

CUKTECH 20 Power Bank

So far, we’ve only covered wall chargers, but some of you may prefer some mobility. This is for Chromebooks, after all. The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is amazing. This isn’t just a great charger; it’s also a power bank with a 25,000mAh battery. This means you can charge your Chromebook on the go.

Battery aside, this is also a high-speed charger. In fact, you can use it to charge two Chromebooks if you wish. It has a max output of 200W. The fastest USB-C port can charge at 140W, and the second one can handle 45W. These are both enough to charge most Chromebooks.

While most competing power banks are very pricey, the CUKTECH 20 Power Bank costs $130, and it is heavily discounted very often. We often see it going for under $80. If you want other options, though, we have a list of the best portable battery packs. Just make sure to pick one that can handle your Chromebook’s charging speeds.

CUKTECH 20 Power Bank CUKTECH 20 Power Bank Nice design and build quality • Up to 140W max output • Integrated screen to know all charging status info MSRP: $129.99 High-end power bank without the premium price. The CUKTECH 20 Power Bank is a 25,000mAh portable battery with two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. It has a 210W max output and can charge a single device as fast as 140W. Additionally, it supports passthrough charging and has an integrated screen that provides live statistics and charging information. See price at Amazon

Universal Chromebook chargers These last two replacement Chromebook charger options are the most convenient and flexible options. Because they connect using a variety of swappable port tips that can accommodate far more than just Chromebooks. You can even use them to charge other electronics, such as small appliances, routers, and more.

ASUS 90W Universal Adapter

Those looking for a universal charger for DC plug-powered Chromebooks likely won’t find anything nicer than the ASUS 90W Universal Adapter. It is small and portable, but can charge devices at up to 90W. You also get three swappable DC plugs that measure 4mm, 4.5mm, and 5.5mm. This should cover most Chromebook users. It’s pricey, though.

ASUS 90W Universal Adapter ASUS 90W Universal Adapter Long cable • 16 interchangeable tips • 90W charging speeds MSRP: $99.99 See price at Asus

ZOZO 90W AC Laptop Charger

If you want to spend much less on a replacement Chromebook charger, and also want a wide variety of DC plugs, it’s hard to beat the ZOZO 90W AC Laptop Charger. It comes with 16 interchangeable tips! Not to mention it has a max output of 90W, which is plenty powerful for most laptops, not just Chromebooks. It has well over seven thousand reviews on Amazon, averaging at 4.4 stars, so we know plenty of people like it.

ZOZO 90W AC Universal Laptop Charger ZOZO 90W AC Universal Laptop Charger Great price • 16 interchangeable tips • Long cable MSRP: $35.99 See price at Amazon Save $13.00

FAQs

Why is my Chromebook not charging? Chromebooks can struggle to charge for any number of reasons. You’ll want to ensure that there is no dirt in your charger or Chromebook and that you’ve plugged the charger firmly into your outlet. You also want to make sure you are using a charger that can handle the wattage your Chromebook requires. This information is usually in the spec sheet and manual.

Can I use my Chromebook charger for my phone? It depends — if both your Chromebook and smartphone use USB-C, then you can charge your phone with a Chromebook charger.

Can you charge a Chromebook with a phone charger? If both your Chromebook and smartphone have USB-C ports, this doesn’t always mean you can use your phone charger to charge your Chromebook. Your phone charger may charge a Chromebook really slowly. That said, some devices now come with fast charging that can hit 45W and more. If you have one of these chargers, it should work on a Chromebook as long as it supports at least those speeds.

Can you charge a Chromebook without the charger? This is a bit of a tricky answer. If you don't have an outlet handy, you can always try using a power bank or a car charger. Of course, this is given that the charger can reach the Chromebook's minimum watt requirements.