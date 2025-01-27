The best Chromebook tablets you can buy

There are many reasons why Chromebooks are great PC alternatives. They are fast, light, simple, convenient, and many are pretty affordable compared to traditional laptops. Chrome OS devices come in all sizes, prices, configurations, and shapes. Those who want to buy a more conventional Chromebook can look at our list of the best Chromebooks, but today, we will focus on the best Chromebook tablets. This unique breed of Chrome OS computers is more mobile and casual than the typical laptop format.

We’ve also included some Chromebook convertibles, which have screens that can fold all the way back to use in tablet mode. We know these aren’t technically tablets, but the thinner, lighter ones sure feel like one. Including some in our list of the best Chromebook tablets is essential, as they offer similar functionality.

What to look for in a Chromebook tablet or convertible

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Chromebook tablets and convertibles are incredibly enticing to those who want a device that can double as a pad and a Chrome OS laptop. These should offer the best of both worlds, with superior mobility and touchscreen functionality. It should also come with an excellent keyboard, whether attached or not. Of course, we’ll have higher standards for the attached ones.

One crucial factor is that the best Chromebook tablets should have Android app support, but that includes all tablets released since 2019. This means any reasonably recent Chromebook has Android app support, and we wouldn’t recommend buying a very old one, anyway. Every device listed here will have Android app support. This will make it simple to operate like any other Android tablet, all while Chrome OS can take on more desktop-like tasks for serious work. If you care for it, some might even be able to handle Linux apps for full desktop app compatibility.

As you’ll primarily operate the screen, its quality should also be important. We prefer 1,080p or higher resolutions, but 720p might do, depending on the screen size and price. Build quality is also essential, as you’ll be handling the device directly much of the time when you use it as a tablet. Since Chromebook tablets are inherently portable, they should stand a chance against slipping or dropping. Look for IP certifications and possibly even military standard ratings, if possible.

Of course, other ordinary gadget factors matter, such as battery life, design, connectivity, performance, and more.

The best true Chromebook tablet: Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a great option if you prefer a larger 13.3-inch screen and ample storage (128GB). It’s also pretty affordable for what you get. And it’s the best of the last-standing actual Chromebook tablets around. It can detach from the keyboard and be used as a pad.

The 1080p display is detachable, and it features an excellent OLED panel. The device comes with a Snapdragon SC7180 processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s also made of aluminum, so it will look and feel great.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 High-quality hardware • Bright, colorful display • Excellent battery life MSRP: $429.99 Could a detachable serve you better than a regular Chromebook? Lenovo put together a solid offering in the Ideapad Duet 5 Chromebook. This flexible device can act like a tablet or a laptop depending on your needs or preferences. It allows you to easily switch between modes thanks to the removable keyboard and folio design. See price at Amazon

The best high-end option: HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

Chromebooks usually don’t need much power to perform well. Still, if you genuinely want a robust device, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything better than the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. It’s not a gaming Chromebook, but its specs will make you believe otherwise. This thing is powerful!

Base specs are already powerful for a Chromebook, but things get impressive once you start throwing available upgrades at this machine. You can get as much as a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The 13.5-inch screen finds a balance between size and portability, and you can upgrade from 1,920 x 1,280 to 2,256 x 1,504. Since this is a full-bodied convertible laptop, you’ll get a much better keyboard.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook Amazing available specs • Professional design MSRP: $1,661.85 This is what HP thinks a high-end Chromebook should be The HP Elite Dragonfly is a high-end Chromebook, with a beyond-HD display, powerful processor options, and other specs usually seen on a Windows laptop. See price at HP Save $909.30 See price at Amazon

The best for gamers: ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Here’s a gaming Chromebook. It makes sense, right? Anything gaming requires plenty of power, so it’s only natural to see gaming Chrome OS laptops moving up in the world of high-end Chromebooks. One of the best gaming Chromebooks is the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip. The first sign that this is a gaming-centric device is its looks. The keyboard has color-coded WASD keys, and the overall design is clean, yet offers some gaming touches we know many of you love.

Specs are very competitive, of course. You can upgrade up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, as much as 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. These are specs we’ve seen in Chromebooks before. However, some things really make it stand out.

The display is where things get more exciting for cloud gamers. It measures 14 inches and has a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution. What’s more special is its super-fast 144Hz refresh rate. You also get a full, backlit keyboard and an included stylus. Not to mention, there is an included stylus! The only bad news is that it is pretty heavy and a bit thicker than usual, but it’s also an amazing Chromebook.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip High-end specs for a Chromebook • 14-inch HD+ 144Hz display • Elegant design MSRP: $769.99 The ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is a stunning Chrome OS laptop with amazing performance and an outstanding design, delivering a great premium experience for casual and cloud gaming and general productivity alike. See price at Amazon See price at Asus

The best-looking Chromebook tablet: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorite Chromebooks ever. While it isn’t necessarily a tablet, its super thin 0.55-inch body and convertible design make it feel as portable as one. The problem with the first Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is that, while a fantastic computer, it was a bit too expensive. The Samsung Chromebook 2 keeps the gorgeous aluminum design while sacrificing some specs and making this premium computer much more accessible.

It features 13 hours of battery life, great audio, and a gorgeous QLED display. Don’t worry about performance either, as it’s still competent. You can get up to an Intel Core i3 and pair it with up to 8GB of RAM.

Although the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is getting a bit older, it is still one of the best-looking options with a convertible design, and the specs are more than good enough to satisfy most users. It’s also still the latest higher-end Chromebook from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Appealing design • Attractive QLED display • Good battery life MSRP: $699.00 The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 stands out thanks to its flashy design. How about the performance? The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 helps define what premium design looks like in a Chromebook that's still affordable. While it lacks some of the raw appeal of the original, this follow-up machine stands on its own thanks to zippy performance, a pleasing display, and solid battery life. See price at Amazon Save $110.99

The best for the office: HP Chromebook Plus x360 14

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 has an elegant and clean design that will look professional. It’s also very capable, making it one of the best Chromebook tablets for office workers.

Internals are just as great as externals, too. You can get the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 14-inch 1,920 x 1,200 screen.

Of course, this also happens to be a Chromebook Plus device, which means it meets a series of minimum requirements to warrant a great experience.

The best for students: ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip

Students have specific needs, and the ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip will likely meet them all. This Chromebook tablet convertible offers plenty of value for a reasonable price. It’s also one of the few MIL-STD-810H-certified devices on this list.

While it’s no powerhouse, it’s also a Chromebook Plus model, automatically making it a nice Chrome OS laptop. Specs include an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a backlit keyboard, and a nice 14-inch 1,920 x 1,200 display.

The best budget Chromebook tablet: ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM30

ASUS has an excellent option for those looking for the best Chromebook tablet on a budget. It’s no performer but will do just fine with everyday tasks. It is very affordable and has some nice tricks up its sleeve.

For starters, it has a slot for carrying the stylus, which is included. You’ll also get a removable keyboard and a stand cover that you can use both vertically and horizontally. It’s a smaller tablet at 10.5 inches, but that also makes it amazingly portable. And it’s only 9mm thick.

Affordable devices don’t have to be poorly built, either. The unit has a unibody aluminum design, and it happens to meet MIL-STD-810H standards, so it’s pretty rugged, too. Also, its 45W fast charging allows it to run for 45 minutes after being plugged in for just 15 seconds! The low $299 price also helps wrap the deal.

ASUS Chromebook CM30 ASUS Chromebook CM30 Versatile 2-in-1 design • Military-Grade durability • Garaged stylus with fast charging MSRP: $299.00 See price at Walmart

Another great budget Chromebook tablet: Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Sadly, there aren’t too many true tablet options in the world of Chromebooks anymore. If you don’t mind sticking to a slightly older device, there’s also the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3. This is actually the predecessor to the #1 option on this list of the best Chromebook tablets.

It is smaller at 11 inches, but it has a nice 2K display with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution. Specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and 4GB of RAM. You’ll also get 128GB of storage. While it usually costs $400, it’s now kind of hard to find it at its full price. You can often find it discounted down to about $250 to $300.

FAQs

Are Chromebook tablets worth it? It depends on your needs. The best Chromebook tablets and convertibles can be very convenient. These can double as tablets, especially considering they have Android app support. Additionally, you can use the Chrome OS desktop UI for productivity and work. If you can live with Chrome OS, you might not even need a Windows or Mac computer.

How much should I spend on a Chromebook? Everyone’s needs are different. We advise spending more on a higher-end device with more powerful specs if you genuinely want to replace your laptop with a Chromebook tablet. You’ll notice the lower specs on an affordable device once you start running more power-hungry apps and multiple windows. However, those who want a simple Chromebook tablet for everyday tasks and social media will do well with an affordable alternative. As a general rule of thumb, anything over $500 should start getting into the higher-end realm.

How much RAM do I need? RAM is the most important spec for determining a device’s multitasking capabilities. Having more RAM will mean you can simultaneously open more apps and browser tabs without slow-downs. We cannot give you concrete numbers, as your RAM needs depend on many factors, such as the type of app you’re using. With that said, we’ve found that 8GB tends to be a sweet spot for most Chrome OS users. Anything above that will be even better.

Can I play games on a Chromebook? Chromebooks aren’t generally the best for playing games, especially if you go for a budget option. They can run Android apps, though, and can be pretty good gaming machines. That is, when the performance can handle them. Get a higher-end Chromebook tablet if you intend to play games. More recently, we’ve seen cloud gaming Chromebooks coming with higher-end specs, and you can even play some PC games using Steam Beta.

Can I edit photos and videos on a Chromebook? While most believe this isn’t possible, modern Chromebooks are capable of editing photos and videos to a certain degree. There are plenty of Android apps and web apps that make this possible. The most popular photo editing apps include Lightroom and Snapseed. Try them out!

Is a Chromebook a laptop or a tablet? A Chromebook is technically a Chrome OS laptop, but most people would also include Chromebook tablets in this category. We’ve never heard anyone call these devices Chrome OS tablets.

Are Wacom or other drawing tablets compatible with Chromebook? While drawing pens and tablets didn’t commonly support Chromebooks in the past, this is changing. For example, the Wacom Intuos and One by Wacom drawing tablets support Chrome OS.

Are you not convinced by any of the best Chromebook tablets? Maybe you should take a look at options with other operating systems. Check out our list of the best Android tablets. Additionally, we have a list of the best Chromebooks, just in case you want a Chrome OS device with a traditional form factor.

You might like