A massive new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leak confirms few upgrades and stale specs

TL;DR Leaked promo material has revealed key details about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

Z Fold 6 features incremental upgrades like a brighter display and new software features but retains the same camera setup and battery.

Z Flip 6 gets more substantial improvements, including a larger battery, a new 50MP camera, and a vapor chamber for better thermals.

Just days before Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, renowned leaker Evan Blass has unleashed a treasure trove of information about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable phones.

Blass’s leak, which appeared in a substack mail, included what seem to be full-page screenshots of the official promo material for Samsung’s 2024 foldables. While we did have a pretty good idea of what to expect from both phones, the leak basically confirms some great upgrades and the return of some familiar frustrations as well.

Firstly, the images all but confirm that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be an incremental upgrade from its predecessor, the Z Fold 5. The camera setup, which Samsung has not updated for three years, seems to be unchanged. The phone retains the same 4,400mAh battery and 25W charging speed, and even the screen sizes remain consistent.

However, there are subtle changes to the phone’s dimensions. It is slightly shorter and wider (1mm in both cases) than the Z Fold 5 and, more importantly, is listed with a 14-gram weight reduction.

One notable improvement could be the brightness of the internal display, which the images claim is 1.5 times brighter than the previous model, reaching 2600 nits. Additionally, the promo material highlights the integration of Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to search with the S Pen and live interpreter.

Contrary to rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 does not appear to feature a titanium build or Gorilla Glass Armor protection like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, on the other hand, appears to be receiving more substantial updates. The leaked promo material confirms a 4,000mAh battery, the largest ever in a Galaxy Z Flip phone, addressing concerns about battery life in previous models. The phone is also listed to have a new 50MP primary camera, as previously rumored.

While the Z Flip 6’s physical dimensions remain unchanged compared to its predecessor, the promo material reveals a notable addition: a vapor chamber. This could enhance the phone’s thermal performance, mitigating the overheating issues that have plagued earlier Z Flip models.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, both phones are listed with 12GB of RAM, which could be another potential first for the Z Flip series.

One interesting development is that both phones are listed as having an IP48 rating. While both phones have had the same level of water resistance rating for the past two years, this is the first time that Samsung’s foldables might officially have a dust-ingress protection rating as well, even if it’s not the typical IP68 standard that regular flagships come with.

While this leak is likely to be accurate, we won’t have to wait long to confirm the details of Samsung’s 2024 foldables. The Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, set for July 10. In the meantime, Samsung is enticing potential buyers with a $50 credit for pre-reserving a device, along with potential savings of up to $1500.

