YouTube TV subscribers complain sports programming needs better labeling

TL;DR YouTube TV viewers are taking issue with insufficient labeling for some sporting events.

Individual matches are not always identified as men’s or women’s.

College sports seem particularly impacted, and it’s not even always clear what sport is being played.

It’s a lazy Sunday afternoon. You’re browsing YouTube TV for something to watch. You spot the name of a cop show that sounds interesting, tap your remote and — what’s this? The detectives are women, not men? How could YouTube TV be this deceptive?

For as absurd as that complaint sounds, a very similar situation has been playing out among YouTube TV sports fans, where viewers accuse the service of not adequately labeling which gender of athletes are competing.

The 2026 Winter Olympics are wrapping up on Sunday, and millions of sports fans have been tuning in these past couple weeks. All that’s put a lot of eyes on athletic competitions with very pronounced splits between male and female contestants. And after seeing so many of those events pop up in the channel guides, YouTube TV viewers have started noticing some inconsistencies in how many non-Olympic sporting events are titled.

Over on Reddit, a thread started by user fin074 is full of complaints from fans who feel that YouTube TV doesn’t do a great job at labeling sports. Here’s a screen highlighting an Olympic curling event:

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

At a glance, we can see the sport, the teams playing, and the gender of the athletes. And while that’s been the experience viewers have been getting throughout the Olympics, YouTube subscribers are pointing out just how much that can differ from how the service shows information about other sporting events:

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

Here, unless you zero-in on that small “NCAAM Basketball” text, realize that the label applies to all the games displayed in that row, and understand the M is for “men’s,” you might not have a great idea who’s playing what before you start watching.

While the issue of men’s versus women’s sports seems to be the focus of the majority of these complaints, others characterize this as an issue less about gender in specific, and more about cards not displaying enough information about the game, period. Miss the “NCAAM Basketball” label, and you’re going in basically blind. The problem seems most pronounced for college sports, where it’s not even always obvious which sport is being played.

Of course, with enough contextual info, viewers are likely to work it out eventually. Or they can always just click through, see the actual match, and decide if they want to continue watching — is that really so bad? We’re curious if this is just a very vocal group of opinionated sports fans (well, fans as long as the right athletes are playing, we guess), or if YouTube TV viewers overall feel similarly. We put put a poll a little higher up in this post and would love to hear from you: Is this an actual problem? Make your vote above, and tell us more down in the comments.

