YouTube TV's new plans explained: Prices, channels, switching, availability, and more

YouTube TV has finally started rolling out its new plan options, allowing users to customize what they want to watch rather than sticking to the platform’s main base plan.

For now, YouTube TV has listed five new plans out of the 10+ genre-specific plans expected to roll out eventually. Even the five new plans will roll out gradually over the next few weeks, so if you don’t see an option to switch today, you might have to wait a couple of days to subscribe to one of them. With that, let’s break down what YouTube TV’s new plans are all about, the channels on offer, the pricing, and everything you need to know about switching.

YouTube TV new plans The five new YouTube TV plans highlighted by the platform include the following: Sports Plan ($64.99/month)

Sports + News ($71.99/month)

Sports + News + Entertainment ($77.99/month)

Entertainment Plan ($54.99/month)

News + Entertainment + Family ($69.99/month) The Sports plan has been one of the most talked-about bundles since YouTube TV announced genre-specific plans last year. This $64.99 bundle will be cheaper for new subscribers during the first year, at $54.99. While the platform hasn’t revealed all the channels included in its new plans, here’s the full channel lineup coming to the Sports Plan as provided to Deadline:

Local affiliates of national broadcast networks like: ABC

CBS

The CW

Fox

NBC

PBS Other inclusions: ESPN

ESPN News

ESPN2

ESPNU

ACC Network

SEC Network

Big Ten Network

FS1

FS2

NBA TV

Golf NBC Regional Sports Networks: USA

NBCSN

CBS Sports Network

PickleBall TV

T2

TUDN

TBS

TNT

truTV

NFL Network Meanwhile, Sports plan subscribers will also get access to ESPN Unlimited later this fall. Users will also be able to pair this plan with NFL Sunday Ticket.

It’s also important to note that the Base Plan for YouTube TV will now be known as the main YouTube TV plan. This will remain as the platform’s most comprehensive plan, with over 100 channels costing $82.99 per month.

Plan availability If you’re looking to switch your YouTube TV plan, it’s important to know that the availability of the new plans might vary depending on your billing provider (such as a mobile carrier, internet provider, or Google Play Billing). The platform notes that its partners are implementing the new plans, so some plans may not be available on the platform immediately.

If you don’t see the plan you want to subscribe to, you’ll have to wait for your billing provider to add these options to their service. Alternatively, you can switch to direct billing from the YouTube TV homepage for the fastest access to the new plans.

Switching to a new YouTube TV Plan You can switch your YouTube TV plans by visiting https://tv.youtube.com/switchplan. Here, you’ll see your current plan and the plans available for switching. YouTube TV notes that you cannot switch plans through its Android or iOS apps.

Meanwhile, any existing add-ons that you already have will conveniently move to your new plan.

YouTube TV has confirmed that you can switch plans at any time.

If you’re wondering how often you can switch plans, there’s some good news on that front. YouTube TV has confirmed that you can switch plans at any time. You’ll be charged the cost of your new plan each time you switch, minus a credit for the unused time remaining on your old plan.

The maximum credit amount will be the remaining balance of the new plan upon sign-up. This credit will be automatically applied, and you will be billed for the new plan immediately. This date will then become your new monthly billing date.

If you switch to a cheaper plan than your current YouTube TV plan, you will receive a credit for the difference on your next payment. The maximum credit amount is the remaining balance of the new plan upon sign-up.

That said, if you’re on a promotional plan when switching, you will lose the promotion.

What will happen to your DVR recordings? If you switch plans on YouTube TV, your DVR library will also reflect the change and include channels you currently have access to. That means if your new plan doesn’t include the channel you previously had access to, you’ll lose all recordings from that channel. However, if you switch back to a plan that includes that channel within 21 days, you’ll regain access to those lost DVR recordings.

