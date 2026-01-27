Search results for

Samsung just launched a new Galaxy Z Flip 7 model you can't (officially) buy

There's only one official way to get your hands on this phone.
2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 on display
Hadlee Simons / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition smartphone.
  • The phone features an Olympic-themed design and comes with a magnet case.
  • The device won’t go on sale, but will instead be given to almost 3,800 athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Samsung has offered Olympic Edition Galaxy Z Flip models for a few years now, and with the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics upon us, the company has now launched another special edition Flip phone.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition today, and, much like previous models, it offers a unique design. Expect a gold-colored frame and camera rings, along with a blue rear cover featuring the Olympic rings. Samsung says the phone also comes with a clear magnet case, featuring a blue magnet and gold laurel leaves.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition and case scaled
Samsung Newsroom

Other notable features include a custom Winter Olympics wallpaper, several athlete-specific apps (including the Athlete365 app with Now Brief integration), and an eSIM with 100GB of free 5G data.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Olympic Edition 1 scaled
Samsung Newsroom

The Olympic Edition model retains the regular model’s 50MP+12MP rear camera pairing and Galaxy AI features. There’s no word on other details, but it’s a safe bet that it also has the same Exynos 2500 processor and 4,300mAh battery.

Unfortunately for regular folks like you and me, this phone isn’t for sale. Instead, it will be exclusively provided to almost 3,800 athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Then again, it isn’t uncommon to see these phones hitting eBay and other e-commerce platforms in the days after athletes receive them. So you should check these platforms if you really want this model.

