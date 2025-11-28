A big YouTube TV overhaul with cheaper packages may be in the works

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV may be planning to roll out a series of cheaper, more flexible TV packages as early as next year.

These are expected to include a sports-only tier and other themed bundles targeting kids and entertainment audiences.

The sports-only subscription is reportedly set to include access to major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

YouTube TV may be planning some big moves for 2026 to remain competitive in the fierce on-demand streaming market. A recent report from CordCutters News claims that YouTube TV is preparing to roll out a series of cheaper, more flexible packages as early as next year.

These cheaper packages are expected to include a sports-only tier and other themed bundles targeting specific audiences. The outlet suggests that this overhaul indicates YouTube TV is shifting toward “hyper-personalized streaming.”

According to the report, YouTube TV may soon allow subscribers to mix and match smaller channel bundles instead of paying for the current all-in-one plan. The most notable change would be a dedicated sports-only subscription including access to major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, bundled around channels like ESPN, NBC Sports, and Fox Sports.

However, this claim contradicts earlier reports. Puck’s John Ourand recently noted that YouTube TV subscribers would not receive MLB.TV access through the upcoming ESPN Unlimited service. If that remains accurate, CordCutters’ suggestion that the sports bundle will include MLB content is a detail that doesn’t currently align with what other sources have reported.

The publication also claims that YouTube TV is exploring additional “discounted” packages targeted at different lifestyle audiences, including a kids bundle and an entertainment tier for drama and movie watchers. However, no additional details have been shared about these bundles and what they might include.

While these claims certainly sound exciting, the report raises some questions. YouTube has not publicly announced any such plans, and the source of the details provided in the article is not immediately clear. There is no official press release, blog post, or support page outlining new bundles to this extent, pricing, or launch timing, and other major reporting outlets have not yet corroborated the existence of multiple upcoming package tiers.

What we do know is that the recently renewed distribution agreement between YouTube TV and Disney includes expanded rights around ESPN and a future integration of ESPN Unlimited by the end of 2026. Based on information from YouTube TV’s representatives, CordCutters previously reported that the deal could open the door to a cheaper sports-focused package on YouTube TV. However, that previous report doesn’t confirm the details of the new bundles like this more recent one from a few days ago.

If this information is indeed accurate, YouTube TV subscribers can certainly look forward to more flexibility in choosing what they want to watch. However, until YouTube TV officially announces these changes and any new plans, we won’t know anything for sure.

We’ll reach out to YouTube TV for clarification and will update this article if we receive a response.

