The YouTube TV-Disney dispute is over: Here's what you're getting now

TL;DR Disney channels are back on YouTube TV, including ABC, ESPN, FX, and the rest of Disney’s network lineup.

ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service (ESPN Unlimited) is included at no extra cost for YouTube TV subscribers.

Users can still claim and redeem their $20 bill credit till December 9.

YouTube TV and Disney have finally resolved their licensing dispute, ending a weeks-long standoff that left millions of subscribers without access to major Disney-owned channels. With the new agreement in place, ABC, ESPN, FX, and the rest of Disney’s network lineup have returned to YouTube TV.

During the back-and-forth, both companies publicly blamed each other for the stalled negotiations, while frustrated viewers looked elsewhere for alternatives. Many people temporarily switched to services like DirecTV Stream, even if they preferred YouTube TV’s cleaner interface.

To compensate users for the blackout, YouTube TV issued a one-time $20 credit, and some subscribers even reported receiving up to $60 in bill credits spread across six months. The platform says users can still claim and redeem their $20 credit until December 9.

With the dispute now behind them, YouTube TV says subscribers should see all Disney channels restored. The service also confirmed that recordings, watch preferences, and recommendations remain intact. Local ABC stations are being re-enabled “as quickly as we can,” the company added.

Disney shared a few key details about the new multi-year deal, including: Continued carriage of Disney’s full linear network lineup: ESPN networks, ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic.

Access to select live and on-demand ESPN Unlimited content directly inside YouTube TV.

Some Disney networks added to genre-based channel packages.

The ability for YouTube TV to offer the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle within certain subscription options. So, if you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, rest assured that you won’t have to worry about losing Disney content and channels anytime soon.

