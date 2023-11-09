This is reportedly Google's fastest-growing product right now

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR According to leaked Google internal data, YouTube TV has been the company’s fastest-growing product over the past year.

The service saw a whopping 48% year-over-year growth since October 2023.

It also reportedly has the highest engagement and retention rate of any Google service.

Google has a vast number of consumer and business-facing offerings ranging from Search to Android to Pixel hardware, but none of these are its fastest-growing products right now. According to Business Insider, that honor goes to an unlikely candidate — YouTube TV.

The publication claims its information comes directly from Google. Specifically, it is gleaned from an internal Google tool called Magic Eye that tracks the company’s growth metrics.

As per Magic Eye’s data available to Insider, YouTube TV witnessed a 48% growth between October 2022 and October 2023, making it Google’s fastest-growing product in the past year.

The service also reportedly clocked the highest engagement and retention rate of any Google product. 52% of YouTube TV users were “frequent,” and only 8% of the accounts lapsed in the past year.

YouTube TV launched in 2017 and lets users stream live and local sports, news, and shows from over 100 channels. Earlier this year, Google raised subscription prices for YouTube TV from $65 per month to $73 per month. Looks like Google is really capitalizing on that 48% year-on-year growth.

The company has been pushing for more YouTube revenue in general. The latest global YouTube ban on ad blockers is just one way Google is looking to boost the already skyrocketing revenue of the streaming platform, which saw a 12.5% year-over-year increase in ad revenue last quarter.

Google’s internal data further shows that televisions and tablets are the fastest-growing form factors for YouTube. Ad sellers at the company are aggressively pushing advertisers to spend more of their TV dollars on YouTube. A 2021 internal study at Google also suggested that YouTube watch time increases substantially after tablet adoption. Perhaps that is one of the reasons Google brought out the Pixel Tablet.

