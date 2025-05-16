YouTube TV's multiview expansion gets started with ESPN, Bravo, and USA

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV has offered more details about its upcoming multiview customization experiment for non-live sports content.

You’ll initially be able to build custom multiviews with select national channels like ESPN, Bravo, and USA.

The experiment will expand to include local channels in the coming months.

Google announced on April 23 that YouTube TV will be conducting an experiment “in the next few weeks.” The experiment would allow users to build their own custom multiviews with content other than live sports. The company has now shared a few more notable details about this test.

If you’re unfamiliar with multiviews, it’s a YouTube TV feature that allows you to watch up to four streams at once. When it was first rolled out, users could only choose multiviews that were preset for them. YouTube TV later released a “Build a Multiview” function, but this option was only available for live sports at the time. Now this feature is expanding to non-sports shows.

According to YouTube on Reddit, this experiment will start with a select number of national channels. The company says it is currently testing channels like ESPN, Bravo, and USA, but these channels could change over time. However, the test will “expand to more, including local channels, over the coming months.” In addition to building a multiview, YouTube TV also plans to launch a new “Always-On” multiview, which will include your local ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC channels out of the gate.

Although the experiment seems to be starting now, you may not see it right away. YouTube says it is rolling out the feature slowly, so it could take a few weeks before the experiment becomes available to you.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.