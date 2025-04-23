YouTube TV multiview will finally let you build a custom layout for non-sports content

TL;DR YouTube TV users will now be able to build their own multiview with select non-sports content.

More channels are expected to be added in the following months.

The experiment will begin in the next few weeks.

Multiview is one of YouTube TV’s best features. It allows you to watch up to four streams on the same screen. However, this feature still has a few frustrating limitations, including the inability to create a custom multiview with non-sports content. However, it looks like that particular issue will be alleviated soon.

When multiview was first introduced to YouTube TV, users could only select from a list of preset options. Early last year, a “Build a Multiview” function was introduced to the platform, which gave users more freedom to choose what streams to include in their multiview. However, this function was limited to only live sports events.

In a blog post celebrating its 20-year anniversary, YouTube announced that non-sports fans will also be able to build custom multiviews soon. The company says it will be running an experiment in the next few weeks that will allow you to create your own multiview with non-sports content. Initially, you’ll only be able to do this with a small selection of channels, but more channels are expected to be added in the following months.

In addition to this experiment, the company also announced that it is rolling out a new TV viewing experience for YouTube. This upgrade will slightly redesign the video player’s UI. It appears this update is also coming to the web version, as some users are already seeing the experiment on their devices.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.