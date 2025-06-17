Check your YouTube TV account now to apply this $10 monthly discount

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube TV is offering many users a $10 discount, but you have to know where to find it.

Subscribers should check their plan settings in the service’s web dashboard for the offer.

Eligible accounts can save $10 a month for the next six months.

It’s entirely possible to go your whole life being a Google user and still never pay the company a dime. Of course, Google offers plenty of opportunities to upgrade your experience for a small (or not so small) fee. And while few of us will probably end up shelling out anything like the $250 a month Google charges for its new AI Ultra plan, it’s still easy to end up with a bill that’s quite a bit higher than you might like. YouTube TV only keeps getting more and more expensive, but this week we’re learning about a temporary reprieve.

If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, do yourself a favor and pull up your account settings on the YTTV website. Navigate over to manage your plan, and there’s a good chance you’ll find a gift waiting for you: $10 off your bill, good for the next six months.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Sure enough, after 9to5Google brought the offer to our attention we pulled it up and can confirm seeing it available.

Over on Reddit, though, in a post started by user sol_nic_ren earlier this week, we see comments from a number of YouTube TV subscribers claiming they don’t have it. Your mileage might vary, but it does sound like at least a good fraction of users should be eligible. We’ve already reached out to Google asking exactly who this offer applies to, and will update our coverage with anything we’re able to learn.

Maybe the most frustrating bit here is that you might never be aware this discount was even available for you unless you found yourself digging through your plan settings — we didn’t get any sort of notification for it at all. It might be lovely if Google would just automatically apply the promo to eligible accounts, but we can at least cynically understand why it might decline to go that route.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Don’t forget to look for and potentially take advantage of this offer in your own YouTube TV plan settings — we’ve got no idea how long it might stick around, so apply these savings while you can.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.