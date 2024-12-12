Another YouTube TV price increase means its even closer to just being cable

YouTube TV launched in 2017 at $34.99 per month. Over the years, the service has increased its prices, with the last increase in March 2023 taking the streaming TV service from $64.99 per month to $72.99 per month. Now, YouTube TV is raising its prices once again, going up to a steep $82.99/month for new and old customers alike.

Emails have been sent out to YouTube TV subscribers, informing them of this price increase. YouTube’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account has also replied to users, confirming this price increase.

As Google highlights in a support article , the company is raising prices for YouTube TV, citing the rising cost of content. The new price for a YouTube TV Base Plan is $82.99 per month, with the change going into effect immediately for new users. The change will take effect for existing subscribers from January 13, 2025, so you can get one more month at the previous rate of $72.99 before you are forced onto the higher price.

The service says that the updated price will continue to include more than 100 YouTube TV channels, a DVR with unlimited storage, up to six accounts per household, and three concurrent streams. No additional fees are required for broadcast, HD, set-top box, or DVR. Note that if you have a promotional price for the base plan, that promotion will remain unchanged.

This announcement comes days after YouTube’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account refuted rumors of a price increase that was accidentally leaked by a Verizon ad. The post refuting the price increase has now been deleted.